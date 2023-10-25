Prices Increase for Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple One

Share Email



Following the lead of streaming services like Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix, Apple has raised prices for Apple TV+ alongside Apple Arcade and Apple News+. Apple One bundle prices have also increased. In the US, the price changes include:

Apple TV+ increases by $3 from $6.99 to $9.99 per month

Apple Arcade increases by $2 from $4.99 to $6.99 per month

Apple News+ increases by $3 from $9.99 to $12.99 per month

The Apple One bundles go up as well:

Apple One Individual increases by $3 from $16.95 to $19.95 per month

Apple One Family increases by $3 from $22.95 to $25.95 per month

Apple One Premier increases by $5 from $32.95 to $37.95 per month

iCloud+, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness+ prices remain unchanged this time, although Apple raised Apple Music prices a year ago (see “Apple Raises the Price of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One,” 24 October 2022).

It’s unsurprising that Apple increased the Apple TV+ price given the industry trend and the cost of creating an ever-increasing amount of new content for the service. With Apple Arcade and Apple News+, it’s hard to see improvements or increased costs warranting those price hikes. Perhaps it’s just Apple catching up with inflation or juicing Services revenue.

I switched to Apple One Premier a while back because we need 2 TB of iCloud+ storage and the family plan for Apple Music. I figured Apple TV+ was worth its initial $4.99 per month cost to see what Apple was doing, and we put up with the price increase to $6.99 in 2022 because we were watching a show then. I have no use for Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, or Apple News+, but before this increase, I was paying $32.95 for services that would have cost $33.97 separately.

Now, however, the Apple One Premier price is $37.95, and the three services I use would cost $36.97 unbundled. Is it worth $0.98 per month to be able to look at a couple of paywalled articles on Apple News+? Maybe, especially when coupled with a slight concern about messing up our iCloud+ subscription when downgrading from Apple One Premier. But it’s more likely that we’ll cancel Apple TV+ entirely after finishing Lessons in Chemistry. And we’ll only last that long if Tonya—who enjoyed the book by Bonnie Garmus—is correct in believing that future episodes should become less soul-suckingly depressing.