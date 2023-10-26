Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Adam Engst 5 comments

Internet Artifacts Virtual Museum Documents 30 Years of the Internet

Neal Agarwal is back with a new entry for his collection of entertaining (and sometimes educational) tiny websites. Internet Artifacts is a virtual museum of artifacts—some screenshots, though many of the websites are interactive—from early Internet history. Speaking as someone who’s been using the Internet since the mid-1980s, many of these artifacts were familiar, but others either predate me or came around once the Internet had grown too large for anyone to track. Among much else, you’ll find the first home pages for Apple, Google, and Wikipedia. The exhibit starts in 1977 with a map of ARPANET and ends in 2007 with a video of Steve Jobs announcing the iPhone. What’s your favorite artifact?

First Apple homepage in Internet Artifacts virtual museum

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Internet Artifacts Virtual Museum Documents 30 Years of the Internet

Notable Replies

  2. Wow…that was fun.

    • ARPANET 1977: What a history lesson of the computers of the day – PDP, CDC, Varian, Univac, 360/*.
    • USENET newsgroups: I still visit comp.sys.mac.* a few times a year. Not much to see anymore.
    • Ah, the coffee pot webcam. I spent some time watching that!

    I no longer have my copy. Either I lost it or, more likely, loaned it to a friend. Wish I still had it.

  3. My husband and I both swear that if it wasn’t for Adam’s Internet Starter Kit we never would have gotten hooked in to the Internet. He also had a wireless networking book that was equally as informative and helpful. We also could not part with either of them, and they hold a place of honor on our bookshelf.

  5. This most certainly was it!

Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum

Participants

Avatar for ace Avatar for david0 Avatar for MMTalker Avatar for david_blanchard