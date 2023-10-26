Internet Artifacts Virtual Museum Documents 30 Years of the Internet
Neal Agarwal is back with a new entry for his collection of entertaining (and sometimes educational) tiny websites. Internet Artifacts is a virtual museum of artifacts—some screenshots, though many of the websites are interactive—from early Internet history. Speaking as someone who’s been using the Internet since the mid-1980s, many of these artifacts were familiar, but others either predate me or came around once the Internet had grown too large for anyone to track. Among much else, you’ll find the first home pages for Apple, Google, and Wikipedia. The exhibit starts in 1977 with a map of ARPANET and ends in 2007 with a video of Steve Jobs announcing the iPhone. What’s your favorite artifact?
Neal’s compendium is a delightful trip down memory lane. But it’s missing what was for me a foundational element of the internet: the highly acclaimed Internet Starter Kit book from 1995. Still have mine
And (thanks to the internet), it’s still available here:
Wow…that was fun.
I no longer have my copy. Either I lost it or, more likely, loaned it to a friend. Wish I still had it.
My husband and I both swear that if it wasn’t for Adam’s Internet Starter Kit we never would have gotten hooked in to the Internet. He also had a wireless networking book that was equally as informative and helpful. We also could not part with either of them, and they hold a place of honor on our bookshelf.
Possibly “The Wireless Networking Starter Kit,” which @Glenn and I wrote?
This most certainly was it!
