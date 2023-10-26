Internet Artifacts Virtual Museum Documents 30 Years of the Internet

Share Email



Neal Agarwal is back with a new entry for his collection of entertaining (and sometimes educational) tiny websites. Internet Artifacts is a virtual museum of artifacts—some screenshots, though many of the websites are interactive—from early Internet history. Speaking as someone who’s been using the Internet since the mid-1980s, many of these artifacts were familiar, but others either predate me or came around once the Internet had grown too large for anyone to track. Among much else, you’ll find the first home pages for Apple, Google, and Wikipedia. The exhibit starts in 1977 with a map of ARPANET and ends in 2007 with a video of Steve Jobs announcing the iPhone. What’s your favorite artifact?

Read original article