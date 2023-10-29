Security Fixes Appear in iOS/iPadOS 16.7.2 and 15.8, Plus macOS 13.6.1 and 12.7.1

Share Email



Alongside the latest updates to its current operating systems (see “Apple Releases iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1, macOS 14.1 Sonoma, watchOS 10.1, tvOS 17.1, and HomePod Software 17.1,” 25 October 2023), Apple pushed out security fixes for the last two versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Although it addresses only a single vulnerability (CVE-2023-32434), the most important update may be iOS 15.8 and iPadOS 15.8, available for the Phone 6s, iPhone 7, first-generation iPhone SE, iPad Air 2, fourth-generation iPad mini, and seventh-generation iPod touch.

Oddly, the vulnerability addressed is one Apple supposedly fixed in iOS 15.7.7 and iPadOS 15.7.7 (see “Apple Updates All Active Operating Systems to Block Exploited Security Vulnerabilities,” 21 June 2023). The fact that Apple has taken another crack at it suggests that the first try might not have been effective. Since the vulnerability has been exploited in the wild, Apple should get the fix right, even though it applies only to older devices.

Regardless, none of these security updates appear to be critical for home users—update when you have some spare time.