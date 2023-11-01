M3 Chip Family Boosts Performance for MacBook Pros and 24-inch iMac
Bookended by spooky Halloween-inspired effects and set in darkened rooms at night, Apple’s pre-recorded Scary Fast product announcement unveiled the latest Apple silicon: the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, along with the first Macs to incorporate the new chips, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and the 24-inch iMac. Although Apple’s calendar event was set for 2 hours, the presentation lasted just 30 minutes. The actual news could have been condensed far more, coming down as it did to “faster Apple chips powering slightly updated Macs.”
All the new Macs are available to order now and will ship starting 7 November 2023, except for the M3 Max MacBook Pro models, which will ship in late November.
Shot on iPhone
The presentation itself was largely straightforward, apart from a few scattered skeletons and skulls used as set dressing. Sadly, none of the Apple presenters appeared in costume. The main thematic lines were Apple SVP of Hardware Technologies Johny Srouji emerging from the darkness and intoning “Welcome to my lab” in accented English, and VP of Hardware Engineering Kate Bergeron calling the M3 Max an “absolute beast.”
In the Scary Fast credits, Apple ended with “Shot on iPhone, Edited on Mac,” which I noted but didn’t particularly internalize until Apple published a behind-the-scenes look at how the entire production was shot using an iPhone 15 Pro Max in place of a $20,000 video camera. (Curiously, Apple changed the original quote that mentioned the $20,000 camera in an update.)
I remain of two minds about Apple talking about how the iPhone cameras are so good that they can be used in professional situations. On the one hand, it’s impressive beyond belief that a consumer-level smartphone can stand in for a $20,000 camera, and I bet hardly anyone noticed the difference. The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s image quality holds up against much more expensive cameras, even in dark lighting conditions.
On the other, the behind-the-scenes look makes it clear that Apple-level quality requires an award-winning director, in-house specialists who work on top Hollywood productions, a large staff, and oodles of equipment, including cranes, dollies, drones, and something called a custom SpaceCam rig. And that’s before the video is sent off to a post-production company. Apple doesn’t say, of course, but I’d guess the entire thing had at least a six-figure budget. That’s all appropriate for an Apple production but doesn’t imply the rest of us could achieve anything approaching the same quality with, you know, just an iPhone.
Heck, I can’t even get my iPhone 15 Pro to take crisp photos of fast-moving runners right in front of me.
M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max
Johny Srouji was given 8 of the 30 minutes to showcase the new M3 family of chips. They’re notable for being the first personal computer chips built using a new 3-nanometer process (the A17 Pro that powers the iPhone 15 Pro is also a 3-nanometer chip). Although the smaller number—previous M-series chips were made using a 5-nanometer process—does imply increased miniaturization, increased speed, and reduced power consumption, the number is essentially a brand name, not an agreed-upon measurement of anything.
Along with the 3-nanometer process, the M3 family of chips features a next-generation GPU that uses a new technique called Dynamic Caching to ensure that the GPU uses only the amount of memory it needs at any given moment rather than reserving the amount of memory demanded by the most intensive step of its task. The new GPU also boasts hardware-accelerated ray tracing (which provides more realistic shadows and reflections) and hardware-accelerated mesh shading (which improves geometry processing for more realistic scenes). Apple says rendering speeds are now 1.8x faster than the M2 family of chips and 2.5x faster than the M1 family.
CPUs are faster as well. Remember that Apple silicon has performance cores for processor-intensive tasks and efficiency cores for situations where conserving power is more important. The M3 performance cores are 15% faster than the M2’s and 30% faster than the M1’s, whereas the M3 efficiency cores improve even more, besting the M2 by 30% and the M1 by 50%. In fact, the M3’s CPU and GPU both deliver the same performance as the M1’s CPU and GPU while using half the power. The M3’s Neural Engine, which supports machine learning tasks, is 15% faster than the M2’s and 60% faster than the M1’s.
As for the specific chips:
- M3 has an 8-core CPU (4 performance, 4 efficiency), a 10-core GPU, and up to 24 GB of memory. Apple claims the CPU is up to 20% faster than the M2 and 35% faster than the M1, with the GPU up to 20% faster than the M2 and 65% faster than the M1. A binned 8-core GPU version is available at a slight discount. (Binning allows the use of chips with slight imperfections, thus increasing yield and offering additional price points.)
- M3 Pro offers a 12-core CPU (6 performance, 6 efficiency), an 18-core GPU, and up to 36 GB of memory. Apple says the CPU is up to 20% faster than the M1 Pro, but I suspect roughly the same speed as the M2 Pro, given Apple’s reticence to compare. The GPU is up to 40% faster than the M1 Pro but only 10% faster than the M2 Pro. There’s also an 11-core CPU, 14-core GPU binned version.
- M3 Max provides a 16-core CPU (12 performance, 4 efficiency), a 40-core GPU, and up to 128 GB of memory. The CPU significantly outperforms its predecessors, with Apple claiming that it’s 50% faster than the M2 Max and 80% faster than the M1 Max. The GPU also does well, besting the M2 Max by 20% and the M1 Max by 50%. The binned version has 14 CPU cores and 30 GPU cores.
Three differences may explain the M3 Pro lackluster improvement over the M2 Pro, as you can see in the screenshot below comparing those chips in three generations of the 16-inch MacBook Pro:
- The M3 Pro’s CPU has 6 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores, whereas the M2 Pro’s CPU has 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores.
- The M3 Pro’s memory bandwidth is only 150 GB/second, compared to 200 GB/second in its predecessors.
- Although the new GPU has hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, it has one less core than the M2 Pro: 18 versus 19.
Compared with the M2, the M3 has no such oddities, but there is one with the M2 Max and M3 Max—that “up to 400 GB/s memory bandwidth” note you see below. When I looked on the MacBook Pro Tech Specs page, I found that the binned M3 Max with 14 CPU cores and 30 GPU cores manages only 300 GB/second memory bandwidth.
The moral of the story would seem to be that those with M2 Macs, particularly M2 Pro models, might not see sufficient performance improvements to warrant upgrading to an M3 model. The improvements over the M1 chips are more significant.
Apple said nothing about an M3 Ultra, but it seems likely that one will appear in the next year to power the top-of-the-line Mac Studio and Mac Pro. Until benchmarks come up, we also won’t have a sense of how the M3 Max stacks up against the M2 Ultra—I believe the M2 Ultra, with its additional CPU cores (24 vs. 16) and GPU cores (76 vs. 40) and faster memory (800 GB/s vs 400 GB/s), will retain its performance crown.
14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro
The first Macs to take advantage of the M3 family are the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apart from the M3 chips, there are only three changes:
- Screen: The Liquid Retina XDR screen is brighter in SDR mode, moving from 500 nits max to 600 nits max. (With HDR content, the XDR brightness can still sustain 1000 nits and peak at 1600 nits as long as the ambient temperature isn’t over 25℃.)
- Battery: The M3 14-inch MacBook Pro receives a longer battery life estimate with the same 70-watt-hour battery, presumably due to the efficiency of the M3. The M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro gets the same battery life estimate as its M2 Pro predecessor with a slightly larger 72.4-watt-hour battery.
- Color: The M3 Pro and M3 Max models give you the option of silver or a new Space Black finish. The M3 14-inch MacBook Pro is available in silver or Space Gray.
Apple expanded the options for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, so there are now three configurations. Note that the CPU/GPU options are paired and constrain the memory choices but aren’t connected to storage.
- M3 starting at $1599: It has an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8 GB of memory, and 512 GB of storage. You can (and probably should) jump to 16 GB of memory; 24 GB is also available. This model has only two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports and can drive just a single external display.
- M3 Pro starting at $1999: You have two options here: 11 or 12 CPU cores and 14 or 18 GPU cores, and 18 GB or 36 GB of memory. These models feature three Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports and support one or two external displays.
- M3 Max starting at $3199: The maxed-out configuration also sports two options: 14 or 16 CPU cores and 30 or 40 GPU cores, plus 36 GB of memory, upgradeable only to 96 GB. These models also have three Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports but can drive up to four external displays.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro has only M3 Pro and M3 Max configurations:
- M3 Pro starting at $2899: There’s only one option here, matching the beefier 14-inch M3 Pro model: a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU configuration with 36 GB of memory.
- M3 Max starting at $3499: The choices here are 14 or 16 CPU cores and 30 or 40 GPU cores. The lower-end configuration comes with 36 GB of memory and can upgrade to 96; the higher-end configuration has 48 GB of memory and has options for 64 GB or 128 GB.
Storage starts at 512 GB for the M3 14-inch model and 1 TB for the rest, with options for 2 TB, 4 TB, and 8 TB.
In some ways, the most interesting of the new models is the M3 14-inch MacBook Pro, which replaces the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar that hasn’t made any sense in the lineup for years. The problem was that the 13-inch MacBook Air boasted similar performance for less money in a lighter package.
However, the M3 14-inch MacBook Pro does suffer in two notable ways in comparison with its M3 Pro and M3 Max siblings. Like the M1 and M2 chips, the M3 supports only two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports (although the 14-inch MacBook Pro’s MagSafe port means neither is required for power), whereas the Pro and Max MacBook Pros have always provided three such ports. Also, the M3 14-inch MacBook Pro can drive only a single external display, whereas the M3 Pro models can drive one or two, and the M3 Max models can drive up to four.
Putting all this together, if you want more power than an M2 MacBook Air, you have two choices. You could get the M3 14-inch MacBook Pro (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU) with 16 GB of memory (really, don’t hamstring it with 8 GB) for $1799, or you could upgrade to the entry-level M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro (11-core CPU, 14-core GPU) that comes standard with 18 GB of memory for $1999. You get more performance, more memory, another Thunderbolt/USB 4 port, and support for two external displays for just $200 more. Or if you’re quick, you might still be able to find a highly comparable M2 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro at a discount before they sell out.
In its press release for the MacBook Pro models, Apple also made numerous comparisons to Intel-based MacBook Pro models. Unsurprisingly, they fare poorly compared to even the low-end M3 14-inch MacBook Pro and are roundly trounced by the M3 Pro and M3 Max models. I suspect Apple is trying to encourage people with Intel-based Macs to upgrade to reduce the number of people who are unhappy when Apple stops developing macOS for Intel-based Macs, perhaps in 2025.
24-inch iMac
There isn’t much to say about the new M3 24-inch iMac. The only difference is the M3 chip, which still provides 8 CPU cores but now lets you choose between 8 and 10 GPU cores. The 10-core GPU might help a bit with gaming or video work. 8 GB of memory remains standard, but you can upgrade to either 16 GB (a good idea) or 24 GB (probably unnecessary for most people). Storage still starts at 256 GB, which isn’t much these days, particularly if you take a lot of photos or videos, and you can upgrade to 512 GB, 1 TB, or 2 TB, depending on the configuration. The M3 also gets you Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, slightly newer versions than were in the M1 model.
Everything else remains the same, including the $1299 starting price, the odd split between models with just two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports and those with two additional USB 3 ports, the reduced color choices for the two-port models (no yellow, orange, or purple), and the non-Touch ID keyboard that comes with the two-port model. I recommend spending $50 more for the Touch ID keyboard.
Missing from the announcement was any mention of USB-C versions of the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse. Those accessories continue to use the Lightning connector and ship with a USB-C to Lightning cable for charging. They’ll undoubtedly be updated to USB-C at some point, perhaps alongside the next Mac mini or Mac Studio releases.
Needless to say, Apple gave no hints that it is considering a replacement for the popular 27-inch iMac that was replaced by the Mac Studio and 27-inch Studio Display. Although I was impressed with the 24-inch iMac’s 4.5K Retina display (see “Visiting an Apple Store: The Value of In-Person Impressions,” 11 November 2022), it’s yet another weird screen size that would be difficult to match with a second display. There has been speculation about a 32-inch iMac Pro, but given that the 32-inch Pro Display XDR alone sells for $4999, I can’t see how even M2 Pro Mac mini-class internals would result in an affordable price. We may simply have to acknowledge the utility of the external display that can outlive multiple Macs—I’d love to turn my extra 27-inch iMacs into displays, but I’m not sure I’m up to the hardware hacking.
Personally, I’m sticking with my M1 13-inch MacBook Air and 2020 27-inch iMac for a little longer because I’m not suffering performance issues with either. Eventually, I’ll have to decide how to get a multiple-monitor setup with an Apple silicon Mac—perhaps an M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro or a future M3 Mac mini with a pair of Studio Displays. But that’s a decision for another day. How about you? Do these new Macs change your thinking about upgrading from whatever you’re using now?
I can’t believe they didn’t update the accessories to USB-C.
WTF??
EDIT: Confirmed. Double WTF??
They haven’t said, have they? The Apple Store app is working for me, I’ll poke around.
I specked up my imaginary new MBP and wish-listed it though. And to answer my earlier question, what happens to replaced wishlist items, the answer is this: they vanish, without warning or indication.
And, although it wasn’t expected to be long given all we knew from the usual leaks, I think this is the other shoe dropping on the iMac. Apple is telling former “pro” iMac users to grow into the long trousers, and buy a Studio. At their own expense, naturally.
MBP 13" deleted.
Replaced with M3 nothing 14".
U̶n̶b̶e̶l̶i̶e̶v̶a̶b̶l̶y̶ Scarily the maxed out 16" with AppleCare costs an eye watering £7.7k ($9.5k) here in the UK. Wow.
For comparison, my maxed out M1 from two years ago was ‘just’ £6.25k ($7.6k).
Inflation or Apple adding tiers to chip and memory prices?.. the latter, mostly.
The iMac box contents isn’t listed. The tech specs say nothing about the connector on the accessories. And as of right now they aren’t being sold separately.
The MBP 13 was just weird, glad they deleted that. The Air is basically what the MBP 13 was, anyway. Although I love my MBA, it clearly isn’t enough for me, so although I haven’t got a need right now, I’m eyeing up an MBP 14. Meanwhile my desktop shall remain my (perfectly adequate) iMac 20 27-inch.
Edit: and damn straight regarding the price rises. The previously equivalent spec machine was £6549, now £6999. I know we’re supposed to grin and bear it, and it’s probably not all profit, but still …
It’s been confirmed in press sources. Along with the non-colour ones remaining the same: Lightning.
Also, black colour only on Pro and Max chip MBPs, grey on M3 nothing MBPs (14" only get this chip). Silver for all.
Jason Snell’s analysis of the announced new Macs.
Note that the article was posted just about the time the event ended. He doesn’t type that fast; the article makes clear that he got an advanced look.
MBP
Love the new M3 MBPs. I got an M1 Pro 14" when they came out, now the same model as M3 Pro is actually $100 cheaper, so this time I’d probably get the M3 Max model which costs $240 more (HED price) but offers even more RAM.
Truth is, I’d probably be just fine with a M3 14" 24/1TB which is $600 less than I paid for the M1 Pro 14" in 2021.
The M3 14" is a great idea. For those who need more ports or a better screen or speaker than the Air, here you are. And for those looking for a budget model there’s the great 13" MBA while the 15" MBA brings really large screens to budget customers. Overall the MacBook line-up hasn’t been this good in a long time IMHO. The superfluous 13" MacBook “Pro” couldn’t die soon enough.
For now, I’ll probably just stick with my 14" M1 Pro 32/1TB – I really just don’t need more of anything from the hardware right now. But I’m very happy to see that if I drop my 14" in the ocean tomorrow, Apple has an awesome new M3 MBP waiting right there.
Once again with MBPs, great job Apple!
iMac
IMHO there’s nothing wrong with thre M3 24" iMac. What’s wrong is not offering a 27" or 30" M3 Pro version. As long as Apple makes an M2 Pro mini (and rightly so!), there should be room for an M3 Pro iMac with a larger screen.
The real atrocity IMHO however was retaining those Lightning peripherals. Seriously, WTH Apple?
Similar situation here - I have a 14" M1 Max 32/1tb. The new ones look great and probably represent good value but as much as I follow the edict “you can’t have too much power or too much storage”, I’m yet to come across something where I find my current machine deficient.
It wasn’t lost on me how many times they mentioned “compared to an Intel Mac”. I think this is a serious push to get the last recalcitrants to move into the realm of Apple Silicon and it’s easy to see it working. One slide said 11 times faster than the fastest Intel - it’s hard to ignore that.
Well, I’ve a 16” M1 Max and have yet to hear my fans so I’m clearly no longer pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Though I would have thought my 102Mp RAW files are exactly that. Just to note, em, my top spec i9 iMac has no particular issues with them either, hmmm.
How many of us edit multiple strands of 8k video? I do wonder if the reality is most MBPro users would be fine with an Air. And most editors of multiple strand 8k video would use a Studio or a Pro.
Perhaps one of Apple Silicon’s issues is that it has outpaced a lot of people’s usage, and all that “work and how hard it is” footage at the front is a bit of boosterism to people’s perception of their needs rather than actual needs.
But the power ratio, yes, excellent. M3 bring it on. Looking forward to the day when they offer all week charging. They’re clearly also listening to the GPU challenges the platform faces.
Interesting that FCP got only one minor mention, with DaVinci Resolve color grading on screen, and Premiere Pro got two.
I’d still loved to have seen a 27” iMac Pro. Though I suspect they see that as potentially gutting Studio/Studio Display sales.
I’d gladly upgrade from my Intel 27” iMac to one powered by Apple Silicon … if one existed.
This classifies me among the “recalcitrants”?
In the nicest possible way
Hopefully they’ll (you’ll) get there one day. Most of the machines at our office are 27" iMacs and a direct replacement would be good. ATM they’re being replaced with Mac Minis and third party monitors so Apple are definitely missing out on some business.
Unfortunately, maybe there’s another reason Apple didn’t compare M3 to its M2 predecessor. Yikes!
They haven’t, but it’s clear from what is listed as included in the box:
Indeed, I yesterday I noticed the 150 GB/s figure for M3 Pro on Apple’s spec page. Kind of lept out at me at first. But actually, I’m not too concerned really.
So although I realize this perhaps doesn’t look great on paper, I’m pretty sure it’s not going to be a problem in the real world or among real users.
I will say though, this M3 intro to makes it look like Apple is trying to increase differentiation among their 3 (and likely eventually 4) CPU classes. And that leads to primarily the M3 Pro having to change compared to M1 and M2.
I think these 3/4 lines have never been as clearly differentiated before. It’s a reflection of Apple having now fully transitioned to Apple Silicon and adapting Apple Silicon to the Mac line-up Apple needs it to serve.
Finally, that all said, I still think it’s quite odd that Apple seemed to go out of their way not to compare M3 to M2. Obviously, even they will likely not think a several months old M2 MBP now needs to be replaced by M3, but would they ever make that stance public? Certainly not. So go ahead, compare to all previous CPUs: M2, M1, and Intel.
Yeah, I mean honestly, the main reason I’m gunning for an MBP is the port configuration and the more RAM. Performance-wise the MBA really is great for me.
I hear you.
Do you need all 3 TB ports or would 2 be enough? Do you need support for native dual external displays or would one cut it? If 2x TB3 and a single native external are fine, the 14" M3 could be ideal. Otherwise the M3 Pro has it all for $400 more. The question is if the 3rd TB port (plus I guess TB4 vs. TB3) and 2nd external native display are worth $400 to you. But you do get this simple choice now. And IMHO that’s a good thing.
I think it’s also worth seeing this emphasis as a gentle reminder that Apple will stop supporting Intel-based Macs in a couple of years. I’m sure they want to transition as many people as possible to Apple silicon before that so dropping Intel support in macOS affects fewer people.
Yep, I really do want that third port. That was the kicker, and I’d pay more for that. I’ll see about trading up. This is definitely the upgrade I want.
And concerning the iMac accessories: damn.
I looked again, but I still didn’t find this under “What’s in the box” in the app. Curiously, it’s on the Tech Specs page, but yes, that definitely says Lightning. This really is a shame. The keyboard, trackpad and battery pack are the only accessories still using Lightning for me now, and although it’s clearly less of a problem for peripherals connected to a computer, it does still mean keeping those cables on standby and in the battery case having to actively swap whenever charging my phone directly. Oh, well. Perhaps next year we can finally be rid of the scurge that is Lightning? :)
I’m one of those “recalcitrants” still keyboarding on a 2019 16" MacBook Pro. I’m also 76, no longer earning the income I used to, and saddled with 76 yo eyes and body. The sheer WEIGHT of the 16" chassis is enough to make me consider a 14 inch version. Living in Bozeman MT means at least a 500 mile trip to “visit” one of the new machines, but I’ll be visiting my son in NYC all next week which should give me a chance to attempt leaving fingerprints on the new space black chassis (is plural “chasses?” Nope, “word hippo” says it’s—wait for it—“chassis!”
I do think it’s time for me to update, even though I know I don’t tax my processors, and I still have about 90 GB available on my 512 GB internal SSD. At 76, s/p cataract extractions and previous corneal haircuts for myopia, the competing imperatives include the infirmities of advancing age, plus the obvious hope of avoiding software and OS incompatibilities. For those with experience toting BOTH 14" and 16" models from place to place, I’m curious how you rate other factors; e.g.
And, I’ll bet the reason the new iMac is still tied to peripherals and accessories by lightning cables has something to do with corporate inventories of unsold cables, keyboards, AirPods, and Apple TV remotes. The transition to USBc was forced by the meddlesome EU government, although it certainly ENABLES accelerated communications with other devices for iPhones, but for low-bandwidth-requiring devices like mice, keyboards, and their charging infrastructure, there’s no real functional mandate for USBc other than a reduction in carrying case clutter.
I’ve got the 14 which replaced a 2015 15 inch model MBP…the keyboard is the same on both. The screen is so much better than the old Intel models and the dot pitch is about the same on both sizes so it’s just more pixels wide and tall…much easier to read even for old eyes like you and me.
Readability is the same…although I don’t have experience with the 16 I’ve looked at both side by side in the store.
Unless you’re doing things professionally that require the larger pixel screen or never leave the house, I find it hard to recommend the 16 based on weight. The 16 is actually just about the same size and weight as the old 15 “ models was and a little smaller and lighter than the Intel 16 due to smaller bezels…but it’s still too heavy to schlep around a lot IMO.
All the MBPs have the same port config…3 TB/USB-C, MagSafe, headphones.
Agreed. I got a 16 two years ago and it’s pretty hefty. I wish I’d gotten the 14.
The low-end 14” plain M3 only has 2 TB/USB-C ports. They all also have HDMI ports and SD card slots, too.
You’re right…shoulda looked better at the specs instead of just the picture when I was answering before.
The 14" and 16" have identical KBs. Just like the 13"/15" MBA.
Neil and Simon, thanks so much for your replies. It adds to my interest in an after-midnight trip to NYC’s 5th Avenue Apple Retail Store (in the interest of my sleep, I’ll probably do it in the early hours of 11/8 rather than 11/7, although the question brings to mind ANOTHER excursion, this time to visit my sister in Traverse City, MI a few decades ago. UA took me from SFO to ORD in the morning rush hour with no problem, but shortly after I arrived incoming Chicago traffic was reduced to almost nothing and outbound totally shutdown by day-long thunderstorms, which prevented ground crews from venturing outside. It got SO bad that there were no visible lines anywhere, just an enormous mélange of people with little room to move. To make matters worse, UA had offloaded customer telephone support to India, where the agents were always friendly but sorely lacking in any knowledge of American geography. By 3 pm I assumed I’d be sleeping on the floor at O’Hare, so I tried to book a nearby hotel, but thousands of similarly inconvenienced passengers had tumbled to that awful reality before me, So, I decided I’d just rent a car, loop around the bottom of Lake Michigan and up its coast to Traverse City. Hertz, however, had other ideas, specifically “no cars available today, but you can rent one tomorrow morning.”
“What TIME tomorrow,” I asked.
“12:01 am” was the reply(!). So, at least SOME cities never sleep, but I’ll be on vacation and won’t be in desperate immediate need of a new laptop at precisely that moment, so I’ll wander in probably a bit BEFORE midnight on the evening of 11/7. Of course the absence of sales tax in Montana will drive my purchase location choice as well, but it looks as though I’ll opt for smaller screen real estate.
I think it took longer to read the article than to view Apple’s presentation!
There’s a typo in the Color section. You refer to the 14" MacBook Air rather than the bottom-end M3 MacBookPro.
I’ve not needed an HDMI port since retiring in 2019 (just about the time I bought my 2019 Intel 16 - incher). However, last month a dozen of my closest med school buddies and I assembled on Cape Cod for a 50th reunion that included migratory bird watching expeditions, cycling on the Cape Cod bike trail, crab and lobster feasts, and also “what have you been doing for the past 50 years” presentations.
Most other attendees were happy to send bundles of JPEGs to one of us who assembled them into .PPT files on his Windows laptop, but of course I eschewed that MS crud for a Keynote presentation from my Mac crafted with background transitions, photo and movie fades, etc. (the guy wrangling the JPEGS for everybody else also brought a Dell LCD projector that was equipped with HDMI input. Only one problem: I forgot my TB3/USBc<->HDMI adapter! So, after managing to wend my way through the impossible 17th-18th century maze of horsecars paths surrounding Logan Airport that Boston calls “streets,” I wasted time making my way into and out of Boston’s “big dig” tunnel—originally meant to expedite vehicular traffic—only to creep along at 0-2 mph for probably an hour or two before getting to my chosen Apple Retail Store (THANK YOU, Siri, iOS 16, and Apple Maps for helping me survive that) just to get an adapter.
However, for some reason an incompatibility between my laptop and the projector meant that when I launched Keynote in Ventura, the image from his projector blinked on and off incessantly, and even my “massive” 16" laptop screen didn’t suffice for me to tell my story to the audience.
The alternative was to convert my Keynote file to PPT (sacrificing a bunch of the video goodies in the process) the next day, then presenting it from the coordinator’s Windows laptop . Only problem with THAT was that my file was almost 1.5 GB in size, and his Windows laptop was equipped only with USB-A ports of some prior generation bereft of bandwidth.
I reminded my impatient buddies of the current market capitalizations of Dell and Apple, and also of Michael Dell’s “futurist” creds back when Steve Jobs was on “sabbatical” to NeXT. Mr. Dell had been asked what he’d recommend as a solution to Apple’s then serious financial and mission problems; his response had been something akin to "sell the office furniture, pay off the debts (of course, even then, Apple HAD none) and return whatever cash is left to the shareholders!
Actually, I have NO idea whether having a native HDMI port on my laptop would have prevented that embarrassing delay in my presentation, but it DID bring back memories.
Probably, but I didn’t talk nearly as fast and included nit-picky little details. It certainly took me a lot longer to write!
Fixed, thanks! I hope that’s the only mistake—it’s really tricky to write out all these product names repeatedly.
One other thing to note is the pace of change here, M1 - M2 - M3 in as many years and while M2 was more of a boost and M3 a bigger step, it’s still a lot of change in a short period of time. How that might affect buyers, I wonder if they should have skipped the M2 and kept with the M1 for another year and then done this big step. Might have reduced confusion and FOMO, there’s a lot of overlap, I suspect that’s another reason we keep getting Intel comparisons. Which is better, an M1 Max or an M2 Pro?
Or are we heading into an approach more akin to the phone, where the major jumps are seen between multi-year model numbers, the 11 to the 15 for example and the incremental updates are less significant.
I’ve been trying to Navigate Apple’s “buy now” configurator for the 14" MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro processor. As best I can tell, it’s not possible to select the base model but upgrade JUST the storage from 512 GB to 1 TB. Is that what others see?
Also, the charging block is more robust on the $2399 model (so differences include additional 1 additional CPU and 4 additional GPU cores, twice the storage, and the beefier charger for a $400 price difference. One curiosity is that “fast charging” is listed only for the M3Max models, but “fast charging” is also available on an m2 MacBook Air. What’s THAT all about?
I haven’t figured out how to configure even more RAM or storage. They’re listed as options but without price quotation. The way I understand “Apple Silicon,” each of these means a different SIC. Is that the case?
One more question: in the past, what I’ve done in my family Apple ecosystem is pass down my retiring device to a family member, but I’m thinking that the benefit of that, at least for my children, might be short lived, because for a techie needing to keep OS and apps updated even the most recent Apple laptop will see its utility and financial value drop off a precipice within one or two more OS revisions, and the computer is still worth >$500 as a trade in now. Any suggestions as regards HOW to manage that so far as the actual OS/data installation transfer from one machine to the other is concerned? My options would include computer to computer (delaying a bit the effect of my trade in) or integrating the data from either an external rotating platter Time Machine or SSD SuperDuper! clone backup in Sonoma from the Intel installation to the new machine.
I agree, and I think M2 was delayed, probably due to the pandemic, which resulted in the M2 MacBook Pros coming out in the same year as the M3 MacBook Pros.
Given the iPhone example, it seems like Apple can keep this pace of chip evolution going, but it’s weirder in the Mac world, where people want to compare the chips because they’re the main differences between models. (In the iPhone world, I’d argue that the camera is the main difference, or industrial design if there’s a big change.)
Maybe we just have to get used to not having the latest M-series chip and it not mattering.
[TLDR summary]: Am I the only one who feels his current computer is as fast and as capable as he can imagine ever needing?
[Colorful elaboration]: In the past, each successive Mac I’ve purchased (my first was an SE/30) has scratched an “it could be better” itch, either in making me wait less time for it to complete a task, or in the size of task it could take on. But over time, the “itches” started getting less intense. Then I got a MBP M1 Pro in '21, and I’ve stopped itching entirely. I never wait for it to perform a task; everything happens (nearly) instantly. I don’t have any tasks that are “too big” for it to tackle. For me, it is “fast enough.”
Now, my needs certainly don’t include editing multiple streams of 8K video, or training an AI model, or anything requiring massive computer muscle. But I think the needs I do have are those of the majority of computer users. The performance gains of the subsequent Mx family of chips is impressive from an engineering perspective, but for me they provide no motivation to buy a new Mac equipped with one. I liken it to buying a car with a bigger engine. So what if it will top out at 200mph, where my current one will “only” do 160. I can’t drive either car at its top speed anywhere, so the improvement is meaningless.
Maybe some must-have killer app will be developed in the future that will require the horsepower of the M3 chip and beyond. But I just don’t see why anyone with a typical computer workload would consider getting one now, especially if you already have something with a M1 chip in it.
Well, that’s interesting. Apple changed the director’s quote in the behind-the-scenes article from:
to
I wonder who squawked such that Apple felt the need to make the change?
I’ve read since that Apple compared to Intel and M1 in the presentation because they believe that almost all upgraders will be coming from one of those platforms; they don’t expect anybody with an M2 to be upgrading.
The web site section on the M3 does compare to both the M1 and M2, though. If you look at the MacBook Pro page, scroll down a bit to the “three giant leaps”, there should be a button at the bottom to “Go deeper on the M3 chips”. There they compare performance to MBP models with Intel, M1, and M2.
I think the reason is more that people generally wait several years before upgrading their Macs. I had my last one for 7 years. I don’t think I’ve every expected to keep current with new CPUs when buying a computer. My expectation is that it’s one of the best/fastest CPUs when I buy the computer, but it will then be eclipsed by at least two and probably more before I buy my next one. And there was a time when we used to expect yearly CPU updates for Macs (and PCs). So I’m not sure that the fast pace of iteration with the M-series chips will make people less likely to buy them. It feels like a return to the days before the stagnation which set in in the latter Intel years.
The Geekbench results are beginning to trickle out and seem to confirm Apple’s claim of a 15% improvement of the M3 over the M2 and a 25% improvement over the M1.
The odd chip is the M3 Pro with 6 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores. That is 2 fewer performance cores than the M1 and M2 Pros. Even though the M3 efficiency cores are faster (due to an increased clock speed, I believe) the ultimate multicore performance might not be as good. This doesn’t bother me as most of the cpu intensive things I do use one thread. (Except for Xcode). It is hard to imagine why they would need so many (efficiency) cores for background housekeeping tasks.
I was thinking of upgrading my M1 Pro 16" with 16 GB of RAM to one of the M3s since the RAM is getting tight and I am seeing some yellow in Memory Pressure. If I replace it with a Max, the economics don’t make sense as I would get modest performance improvement for a great deal of increased cost. So, I’ll keep my machine and be careful of memory usage (impossible when using the iOS simulator which pegs the ram usage).
By the way, it seems that most of the improved performance in the M1->M2->M3 is due to increased clock speeds, something which is the chief benefit of a RISC machine: a simpler instruction set which allows higher clock speeds. The M3 runs at 4 GHz.
I’m still using my 15" 2017 MBP. My demands on my Mac are pretty modest, and honestly that 2017 model still performs well enough for me. But, I’ve gritted my teeth for enough years with the butterfly keyboard, and Tech Tool Pro warns me it’s about time for a second replacement battery. Also – it won’t run Sonoma, and so begins its gradual slide into obsolescence. With all that in mind, the M3 announcement is what I was waiting for as an excuse to upgrade.
My only hesitation was which way to go from my 15" – 14 or 16? The difference in price made that decision for me, and that difference was significant enough that I didn’t even go to the Apple Store to have a look in person. I hope I don’t regret it, because I live walking distance from an Apple Store and have no excuse!
Don’t forget they have a 14 day return policy FWIW I went from a 2015 15" MBP to a 14" M1 and have never regretted the decision.
Well given no USB-C accessories, I think it likely we’ll see them in late Jan/ Feb 2024 when new M3/M3 Pro Mac Mini’s are almost a necessity to arrive (given it’ll have been a year since previous release.)
Likely the Studios (and Mac Pro) will get their new chips in June at WWDC.
While this is enough time (12 months) since the previous M2 variants were released, I still think it’s looking more and more odd to buyers seeing machines on previous chips for over six months, when everyone knows the next variants are out and about on other Macs.
So the question now is whether Apple is going to change this, and get the Studios/Pros on the new ones quicker?
Somehow the pessimist in me thinks they won’t, unfortunately.
It’s silly Apple force this annual cycle on Macs and Mx chips too. Just as it is for macOS. Nobody says they have to have a new Mx CPU or new Macs every 12 months. Nobody says they have to release a major version of macOS every year. They are putting themselves in this situation and it’s not helpful in terms of QA or customer satisfaction. The only thing it does accomplish (apart from pleasing their marketing drones) is to obsolete certain systems earlier.
I think we’d be perfectly fine getting a new Mx chip every ~ 2 years if OTOH that also meant sizable gains in either performance or battery life. That would also allow Apple to update various lines on their own schedules. Not all systems need to receive the latest and greatest Mx chip at the same time. It makes sense that a MBP or Mac Studio are upgraded on a more aggressive schedule than say a budget 24" iMac.
Not only will a 14" MBP get you a better keyboard, it will also offer far better battery life, much nicer screen and speakers, substantially less heat, and less noise compared to your 2017 Intel 15" MBP. You’ll love the 14" M3.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum