The Evolution of Rogue Amoeba App Icons

Rogue Amoeba has posted a timeline showing how its app icons have evolved over the years. Some changes reflect broad design trends in the Mac industry, while others may result from a new designer’s vision. The post includes commentary from one of Rogue Amoeba’s designers and a visualization of how icons have grown over the years—I’d never considered that a modern 1024×1024 icon is vastly larger than the original Mac’s 512×342 screen.

