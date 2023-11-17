Apple to Support RCS in Messages Next Year
At 9to5Mac, Chance Miller writes:
In a surprising move, Apple has announced today that it will adopt the RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging standard. The feature will launch via a software update “later next year” and bring a wide range of iMessage-style features to messaging between iPhone and Android users.
Vast amounts are being written about this online (Ars Technica, Daring Fireball, Six Colors, TechRadar), but it sounds like it comes down to green-bubble friends being able to send higher-resolution photos and videos and remove themselves from group chats. Plus, green-bubble conversations will support pass-along of location data, typing indicators, and read receipts. Currently, Messages falls back on the crufty SMS and MMS standards for text messages.
Apple has confirmed that RCS conversations will continue to use green bubbles, compared with iMessage’s blue bubbles, so I suspect most iPhone users won’t notice the change.
Due to this new way of doing things, are there any changes in the way encryption is implemented for Messages ??
I have read nothing new about message encryption except that Apple said that they will only implement the RCS standard, and not proprietary encryption standards added by others, such as Google’s added to Android. So really RCS will just be a replacement (where available) for SMS/MMS messages, which are never encrypted, but will add a few extra features not available to SMS or MMS messages or MMS groups, such as the ability to remove yourself from a MMS group (a much-needed feature in my opinion), the ability to pass along read status, plus a few other features that are now only available to iMessage conversations and groups.
Makes sense that Apple would implement it AFTER a standard is published, rather than trying to implement to a Google-ized implementation (cough… gmail… cough). Apple rarely bows to pressure from competitors from what I’ve seen. Governments, yes. Competitors, no.
Sounds like low hanging fruit. What are the downsides to doing this for Apple? And for their users? Are there any?
I wonder if Tim’s impromptu joke about that guy having to buy his mother an iPhone made Apple’s legal department antsy. Could that kind of joke be the thing EU regulators later use to substantiate claims of lock-in by the gatekeeper? This move could potentially be seen as undoing that potential harm.
