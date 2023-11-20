No TidBITS Issue on 27 November 2023

Share Email



This Thursday marks the Thanksgiving holiday here in the United States. To ensure that everyone who helps with TidBITS can spend the coming week with family, friends, and food, we won’t be publishing an email issue of TidBITS on 27 November 2023, so the next one will appear on 4 December 2023.

Although the weekly email issue won’t appear next Monday, we’ll continue to publish articles on the TidBITS website, and the exceedingly helpful TidBITS Talk discussions will continue unabated. To keep up, visit our site, subscribe to our RSS feed—remember that TidBITS members get a full-text feed—or follow us on Apple News.

We hope those who celebrate Thanksgiving have a happy and relaxing holiday. Remember that you can download Joe Kissell’s recently updated Take Control of Thanksgiving Dinner for free through the actual holiday.

For everyone else, please accept our apologies that Thanksgiving may dampen the entertainment value of the OpenAI soap opera and Elon Musk’s latest Xecrable behavior for the next week. As usual, Nitrozac and Snaggy of Joy of Tech hit the nail on the head with their Status of OpenAI Flowchart.