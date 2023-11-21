Skip to content
Adam Engst 3 comments

Issues with Legacy 1Password 6 and 7 from Mac App Store

Joshua_ag of 1Password writes:

We are aware of an issue where customers using legacy versions of 1Password (downloaded from the Mac App Store) may receive an error message indicating that the 1Password app is damaged.

The 1Password team hasn’t yet determined the root cause of the issue, but it affects only versions of the legacy 1Password 6 and iPassword 7 downloaded from the Mac App Store, not the current 1Password 8. If you encounter the problem, 1Password says that some users have resolved it by:

  • Ensuring that the Mac’s system time is set automatically in System Settings > General > Date & Time (which is nearly always best anyway)
  • Restarting the Mac (which only comes second in this list because the date and time should usually be set automatically)
  • Removing the Mac App Store version of 1Password and installing 1Password 7.9.11 from the 1Password site (I’m not sure what those running 1Password 6 would want to do)

Although these legacy versions of 1Password aren’t officially supported, it’s good to see the company stepping up to help users. There’s also a 50% discount on 1Password 8 subscriptions for those upgrading from a standalone license.

Thanks to the ever-helpful Doug Miller for alerting us to this on TidBITS Talk!

Comments About Issues with Legacy 1Password 6 and 7 from Mac App Store

Notable Replies

  1. I know that many people are still running 1Password version 7 in order to keep using Dropbox sync between devices. I saw this notice on Mastodon

    Users running 1Password 8 are not impacted by the issue below.

    We are aware of an issue where customers using legacy versions of 1Password (downloaded from the Mac App Store) may receive an error message indicating that the 1Password app is damaged.

    The 1Password team is currently investigating the root cause of this issue.

    From our initial investigations, some users have seen success by:

    1. Ensuring the Mac’s system time is set automatically in System Settings > General > Date & Time.

    2. Restarting your Mac.

    3. Removing the App Store version and installing the app from our website https://c.1password.com/dist/1P/mac7/1Password-7.9.11.pkg

    If these steps do not work for you, please contact us at [email protected]. This issue is only affecting legacy versions of 1Password that are no longer supported. We recommend that all users upgrade to 1Password 8, the officially supported version of 1Password.

  2. Just bringing @ddmiller’s original post over here to avoid bifurcated comments.

  3. It’s not just 1Password — this happened with the window-arrangement utility Moom four days ago. In my case, none of the steps suggested above worked. The problem resolved itself within two hours. The support tech at Many Tricks Software with whom I was corresponding said “I finally found someone at Apple who knew a bit. She flipped a switch that made the app appear to be newly released, which somehow forced the App Store app to reconnect to all the installed Mooms? It was a bit confusing, but it seems things are back to normal.”

