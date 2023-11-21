Issues with Legacy 1Password 6 and 7 from Mac App Store

Share Email



Joshua_ag of 1Password writes:

We are aware of an issue where customers using legacy versions of 1Password (downloaded from the Mac App Store) may receive an error message indicating that the 1Password app is damaged.

The 1Password team hasn’t yet determined the root cause of the issue, but it affects only versions of the legacy 1Password 6 and iPassword 7 downloaded from the Mac App Store, not the current 1Password 8. If you encounter the problem, 1Password says that some users have resolved it by:

Ensuring that the Mac’s system time is set automatically in System Settings > General > Date & Time (which is nearly always best anyway)

Restarting the Mac (which only comes second in this list because the date and time should usually be set automatically)

Removing the Mac App Store version of 1Password and installing 1Password 7.9.11 from the 1Password site (I’m not sure what those running 1Password 6 would want to do)

Although these legacy versions of 1Password aren’t officially supported, it’s good to see the company stepping up to help users. There’s also a 50% discount on 1Password 8 subscriptions for those upgrading from a standalone license.

Thanks to the ever-helpful Doug Miller for alerting us to this on TidBITS Talk!

