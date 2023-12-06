Zoom Videoconferencing App Now Available for the Apple TV

Share Email



At AppleInsider, Malcolm Owen writes:

The video conferencing app Zoom has quietly arrived on Apple TV 4K, allowing users to conduct meetings via their television and an iPhone or iPad.

In its June 2023 announcement of tvOS 17, Apple promised that FaceTime on Apple TV would be joined by Zoom and Webex.

Later this year, video conferencing apps like Webex by Cisco and Zoom will launch on tvOS, bringing their communications capabilities to Apple TV 4K. Developers can take advantage of Continuity Camera APIs on Apple TV 4K to integrate the iPhone or iPad camera and microphone into their tvOS app, and create new shared and immersive entertainment experiences for the living room.

Although I was initially unable to find any mention of the Apple TV version on Zoom’s website, the app is findable in the App Store when accessed from an Apple TV. A URL on its App Store page leads to a Zoom For Home page that, in turn, provides a link to a Zoom for Home TV App Store page that you can view on any device.

Unfortunately for me, the Apple TV version of Zoom requires a second-generation Apple TV 4K or later. Even though the App Store page incorrectly said it was compatible with my Apple TV HD and let me download it, the app wouldn’t launch. It’s the first significant reason we’ve had to consider upgrading to a current version of the Apple TV 4K.

