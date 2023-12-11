Do You Use It? Widgets on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch

Share Email



Working from the theory that people want quick, at-a-glance access to information from their apps, Apple has put significant effort into widgets over the past few years. Widgets initially appeared on the iPhone and iPad in Today View to the left of the Home Screen (iOS 12 and iPadOS 13) but became more interesting once Apple allowed them into more prominent locations. They first migrated to the Home Screen (iOS 14 and iPadOS 15) and the Mac Notification Center (macOS 12 Monterey), followed by the Lock Screen (iOS 16 and iPadOS 17). This year, widgets also snuck onto the Mac desktop (macOS 14 Sonoma) and the Apple Watch Smart Stack (watchOS 10).

Widespread though they may be, have widgets become an essential aspect of your Apple experience? That’s the crux of this week’s poll, encapsulated in a collection of questions asking how heavily you use each of the available widget types on each platform. In the comments, let us know which widgets you find particularly helpful—and why.

