Apple to Stop Selling Two Apple Watch Models in the US Due to Import Ban

At 9to5Mac, Chance Miller writes:

In a statement to 9to5Mac, Apple has announced that it will soon halt sales of its flagship Apple Watch models in the United States. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will no longer be available to purchase from Apple starting later this week.

Apple’s move is in response to an International Trade Commission import ban triggered by a patent dispute about the blood oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

If you want to buy either of those models from Apple this holiday season, order online before 3 PM on 21 December 2023 or pick one up at an Apple Store before 25 December 2023. Resellers like Amazon aren’t prevented from selling the affected models but may run out of inventory quickly because the ban prohibits Apple from selling to them.

The second-generation Apple Watch SE remains available since it lacks a blood oxygen sensor. It’s an excellent and economical choice, though it also lacks the Always-On display, ECG app, temperature sensor used for cycle tracking, and double tap gesture available in the new models.

