How to Turn Off Smart TV Automatic Content Recognition
At The Markup, Mohamed Al Elew and Gabriel Hongsdusit write:
If you bought a new smart TV during any of the holiday sales, there’s likely to be an uninvited guest watching along with you. The most popular smart TVs sold today use automatic content recognition (ACR), a kind of ad surveillance technology that collects data on everything you view and sends it to a proprietary database to identify what you’re watching and serve you highly targeted ads. The software is largely hidden from view, and it’s complicated to opt out. Many consumers aren’t aware of ACR, let alone that it’s active on their shiny new TVs. If that’s you, and you’d like to turn it off, we’re going to show you how.
ACR screenshots everything you watch twice per second, sending the data back to the TV maker for content recommendations and targeted advertising. It doesn’t matter where the video comes from, be it a cable box, streaming service, or game console.
If the thought of having your viewing habits—however commonplace!—tracked at that level of detail makes you as queasy as it does me, The Markup’s article has instructions on turning ACR off on smart TV platforms from Roku, Samsung, and LG, a non-trivial process that takes between 10 and 37 clicks, depending on the platform. I’m happy that I have no desire to replace our 12-year-old Panasonic TV.
Don’t use “smart” TV features at all. Don’t connect it to your LAN. Don’t configure Wi-Fi, ever (and don’t trust that they’ll actually disconnect if you delete the configuration). If for some reason you need to temporarily connect it (maybe a firmware update), use Ethernet and disconnect it when you’re done.
None of these companies should be trusted at all. The best of them are spying on you in order to get marketing data for advertisers. The worst are doing it on behalf of government agencies, foreign and domestic.
Yes, the sounds paranoid. And no, I don’t have proof. But I’ve seen enough on the news that I don’t believe any corporation can be trusted anymore.
Some years ago my Sony Android TV updated, and displayed a dialog that you must opt-in to data collection or else you couldn’t get any more updates. I needed updates due to Android TV stability issues*, so I had to opt in.
I think it was related to Samba TV, but I’m not sure.
* which I still have
Isn’t it strange how industry-backed software restrictions prevent us from taking screenshots of movies and tv shows on our own devices, but ad companies are allowed to do it constantly in the background?
This is NOT only for new TVs. I have 2 Samsungs, one is 1.5 yrs old, the other is more than 8 years old. After reading the article, I decided to look for those settings on both sets. While the settings weren’t quite as straightforward as listed in the article, both TVs - even the one that’s more than 8 yrs old - had active privacy settings. I carefully went thru all privacy settings on both TVs & turned them off.
Great to know @sf.ross — I’m not surprised about the newer model, but I am a little surprised that the older one would have had those settings. A good reminder that we should all check our TVs.
Like @Shamino, none of my TVs are ever connected to wifi or ethernet. I use Apple TV for smart TV features always. If they still sold TVs without any smart function, those are what I would buy.
It took some looking around to find it on the older TV as the settings are completely different. But I’m stubborn - & very protective of my privacy - so I was determined to see if the settings were there & they were. Very surprising, given it the set is more than 8 years old.
My 7-year-old LG TV had those settings in several different User Agreements, buried under multiple layers of menus. After reading the legalese it finally became clear that I could block the collection of data by NOT checking the boxes next to each agreement.
Hmmm, I wonder if my 2014 Sharp Aquos has any of this?
OK, just checked my manual and there is an are called “Smart Central” so it might. However, I’m guessing if I have never connected the TV to my network, I don’t have to worry about this, correct?
So glad to have my wonderful old gas plasma Panasonic, 1080p only but the images are lovely compared to the harsh screens available today.
Oh and it’s dumb, that too.
Like others, I don’t enable network access for any of my televisions; I just leave all that to an Apple TV box.
A couple of weeks ago I bought a new TLC television that is “powered by Amazon Fire.” It wouldn’t even let me get past the first setup screen without connecting it to Wi-Fi or ethernet. And, I have recently discovered, that when the unit is supposedly turned off (by all outward appearances) it is still listening, as Alexa devices do.
Word to the wise.
Ad companies pay big time big bucks to participate in connected TV advertising. If you use streaming services you are most probably being tracked and targeted.
(post deleted by author)
With newer tv’s that have over the air ATSC 3.0 tuners, you will need them connected to the internet if that station has DRM activated. This is currently a contentious issue for many.
My old Sony from 2009 had an ethernet port for updates which as I recall were never provided.
Yeah, I understand the twin causes of fear of privacy / money to be made that have led us here. But it’s a nonsensical end result for everyone actually using the devices they buy, rather than the industries behind them.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum