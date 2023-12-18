TidBITS 2023 Holiday Hiatus—See You in 2024!

Share Email



It is time to ring out 2023 with our final email issue of TidBITS for the year. I’ll keep an eye on what’s happening and cover anything that merits your attention on our website, but I don’t expect anything will. It’s best if everyone shuts down and takes a break from the hurly-burly of the tech world.

The next issue of TidBITS will appear on 8 January 2024, when we’ll start another year of helping you keep up with your ever-changing Apple devices and services, work more efficiently and productively, and find delight in the magic of our modern-day technologies.

We’re looking forward to spending time with family and friends in California over the holidays, with our son Tristan flying down from Vancouver to join our first full-family holiday since 2019, when half of us came down with the flu. With luck and judicious use of N95 masks, we hope to all stay healthy.

At this time of year, Tonya and I always take some time to reflect on what it is we’re doing with TidBITS and why, and how grateful we are to the people who make TidBITS possible:

Thank you, one and all, and here’s hoping that you and your loved ones are happy and healthy throughout 2024!