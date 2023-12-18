TidBITS 2023 Holiday Hiatus—See You in 2024!
It is time to ring out 2023 with our final email issue of TidBITS for the year. I’ll keep an eye on what’s happening and cover anything that merits your attention on our website, but I don’t expect anything will. It’s best if everyone shuts down and takes a break from the hurly-burly of the tech world.
The next issue of TidBITS will appear on 8 January 2024, when we’ll start another year of helping you keep up with your ever-changing Apple devices and services, work more efficiently and productively, and find delight in the magic of our modern-day technologies.
We’re looking forward to spending time with family and friends in California over the holidays, with our son Tristan flying down from Vancouver to join our first full-family holiday since 2019, when half of us came down with the flu. With luck and judicious use of N95 masks, we hope to all stay healthy.
At this time of year, Tonya and I always take some time to reflect on what it is we’re doing with TidBITS and why, and how grateful we are to the people who make TidBITS possible:
- TidBITS members: Thank you to the 3600+ people who support us through the TidBITS membership program! TidBITS could not survive without you. It means more than we can say that you value our efforts to bring you practical, useful information.
- TidBITS sponsors: We remain grateful to our long-term corporate sponsor, TextExpander, for their ongoing support. We also appreciated the sponsorship support this year from e3 Software, whose DirectMail enables Mac users to create and distribute email newsletters, marketing pieces, and client communications, as well as BZG, whose Unite and Coherence set the standard for site-specific browsers on the Mac, and MacPaw, the company behind the Setapp library of Mac apps and makers of CleanMyMac X and Gemini.
- Contributing editors and staff: Tonya and I are always thankful for the highly competent and amiable assistance of Agen Schmitz, Glenn Fleishman, Julio Ojeda-Zapata, Michael Cohen, Jeff Carlson, Rich Mogull, and Lauri Reinhardt. You’re all terrific, and while we try to express our appreciation regularly, you also deserve public acknowledgment.
- Guest authors: Funding from TidBITS members enables us to commission outside articles. This year, we particularly appreciated Kirk McElhearn and David Shayer, who brought new perspectives and stories to TidBITS. We look forward to more articles from them and others—if you have an article you’d like to write, get in touch!
- Translators: Our gratitude goes out to the diligent volunteers who translate TidBITS into Dutch and Japanese each week and distribute their translations to several thousand people who prefer reading in their native language. (Both teams are always looking for more volunteers, so if you’re looking for a new hobby with warmhearted colleagues, see “New Dutch and Japanese Translators Wanted!,” 13 November 2020.)
- The TidBITS community: Our vibrant TidBITS Talk forum has become a fabulous place to bring your Apple questions and contribute answers from your experience and expertise. Although our SlackBITS chat group doesn’t see as much traffic, we enjoy having hundreds of TidBITS readers join us there to watch and comment on live Apple events.
- Readers like you: Finally, even if you haven’t become a TidBITS member, left a comment, or participated in TidBITS Talk, we very much appreciate that you’ve made the time to read what we write. That’s what’s most important.
Thank you, one and all, and here’s hoping that you and your loved ones are happy and healthy throughout 2024!
Merry Christmas to Tonya and your good self Adam. Here’s to 2024!
Thank you for an excellent year of TidBITS and best wishes for 2024.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum