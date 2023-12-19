Apple Adds The Athletic to Apple News+

Share Email



Apple writes:

Apple and The Athletic today announced that Apple News+ subscribers now have access to The Athletic’s unrivaled sports journalism. The Athletic provides best-in-class team coverage, as well as coverage of the biggest and most compelling stories in sports daily, across the major sports leagues.

The addition of the subscriber-only sports coverage from The Athletic might make Apple News+ a bit more compelling—less than 20% of TidBITS readers use it (see “Do You Use It? Apple Services See Widely Varying Popularity,” 4 December 2023). It won’t move the needle for me, however, given that The Athletic doesn’t seem to include track & field coverage of the Diamond League meets, world cross-country competitions, or much of anything related to running beyond the occasional major marathon.

Perhaps more interesting was the additional announcement that content from Wirecutter, also published by the New York Times Company, will be included for all Apple News users starting early next year.

Read original article