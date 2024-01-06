How Big Is YouTube?
This is fascinating. In an attempt to determine how many videos there are on YouTube, researchers Ethan Zuckerman and Jason Baumgartner came up with a clever approach they call “drunk dialing.” Because YouTube URLs have an 11-character string that follows specific rules, there are 18.4 quintillion possible YouTube addresses. The researchers tried a few million random guesses and used the number of hits to calculate a percentage. Multiplying that percentage against the possible total provided an estimated number of actual videos available: currently 13.325 billion. Since their crawler gathers metadata about each hit, they can also estimate things like YouTube’s growth rate (4 billion videos posted in 2023). Check their TubeStats site for additional insights about language, views, length, number of subscribers, likes, comments, and more.
I’m kind of surprised that Google doesn’t just publish this statistic themselves. I would think it would be useful for advertising, if for no other reason.
That having been said, I’m not that surprised. Ever since I got a smart TV (and later Apple TV boxes), I’ve found myself surfing my YouTube subscriptions in the evening instead of channel-surfing TV shows. I find that my favorite channels post more and more interesting content than TV stations and TV/movie-based streaming services.
They publish the information for advertisers and potential advertisers:
“YouTube’s worldwide advertising revenues amounted to 7.95 billion U.S. dollars in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 12 perceent compared to the third quarter of 2022. YouTube is one of the biggest online video platforms worldwide, with the most popular YouTube channels having accumulated over 100 million subscribers.”
YouTube global advertising revenues per quarter 2023 | Statista.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum