Apple Vision Pro Arrives 2 February 2024

Apple promised that its Vision Pro “spatial computer” would be available in early 2024, and the company is making good on that with today’s announcement that pre-orders in the US will start on 19 January 2024 at 5 AM PST, with availability on 2 February 2024. Although Apple has said that the Vision Pro would become available in other countries later in 2024, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Canada, the UK, and China were expected to be the first markets to get it.

The Vision Pro will cost $3499. If you use reading glasses or prescription lenses, you’ll be able to get Zeiss reading glass lens inserts for $99 or prescription Zeiss optical inserts for $149. It’s unclear how you’ll specify your prescription during the online ordering process or if Apple stores will have sufficient optical inserts for every possible prescription.

Along with the Vision Pro headset, the box will contain a Solo Knit Band and a Dual Loop Band so you can pick which best fits your head. Also included are a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, a USB-C charging cable, a USB-C power adapter, and the all-important polishing cloth so you can clean fingerprints off your virtual face.

I admit to some unease about the Vision Pro. On the one hand, it’s a technological marvel, and having spent my life evaluating technology, I very much want to try it. It’s easy to imagine a few specific use cases where it promises to be appealing, such as providing a large virtual workspace when traveling with a laptop, watching movies alone, and playing immersive games. There may also be compelling accessibility stories, given that Apple says users can interact with the Vision Pro using their eyes, hands, or voice, or any combination they want. And I never discount the incredible creativity and innovation of the Apple development community—perhaps we’ll see a killer app shortly after launch.

On the other hand, I can’t imagine spending $4000 (prescription inserts plus sales tax) on what may end up as a glorified display for my Mac. I’m comfortable and highly productive with my current software and hardware toolset, I don’t play video games, and Tonya and I watch all TV and movies together. Even as technologically interested and tolerant as she is, wearing one in her presence would not be conducive to marital harmony. I’m already uncomfortable on the few occasions I have reason to wear AirPods around her, and like many people, neither of us likes it when the other gets drawn into their iPhone. That’s also true of our extended families, but perhaps we’re unusual, and more families are accepting of each member focusing on their own digital world, like the people below. (If you’re going to have a conversation, why wouldn’t you take the Vision Pro off?)

In the end, as far as I can tell, the Vision Pro doesn’t do anything I want enough better than the devices and peripherals I currently have to be worth $4000. The cost is, of course, contextual—some people won’t blink at that kind of money, and I wouldn’t turn down a review unit from Apple. But from a practical business perspective, I can’t currently justify the expense for the amount of coverage I expect you’ll want to read. Perhaps that will change with the Vision Pro’s capabilities being augmented by third-party apps or increased interest from TidBITS readers.

If you’re among the people who plan to pre-order the Vision Pro in a few weeks, let us know in the comments what you’re planning to do with it.