Apple Vision Pro Arrives 2 February 2024
Apple promised that its Vision Pro “spatial computer” would be available in early 2024, and the company is making good on that with today’s announcement that pre-orders in the US will start on 19 January 2024 at 5 AM PST, with availability on 2 February 2024. Although Apple has said that the Vision Pro would become available in other countries later in 2024, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Canada, the UK, and China were expected to be the first markets to get it.
The Vision Pro will cost $3499. If you use reading glasses or prescription lenses, you’ll be able to get Zeiss reading glass lens inserts for $99 or prescription Zeiss optical inserts for $149. It’s unclear how you’ll specify your prescription during the online ordering process or if Apple stores will have sufficient optical inserts for every possible prescription.
Along with the Vision Pro headset, the box will contain a Solo Knit Band and a Dual Loop Band so you can pick which best fits your head. Also included are a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, a USB-C charging cable, a USB-C power adapter, and the all-important polishing cloth so you can clean fingerprints off your virtual face.
I admit to some unease about the Vision Pro. On the one hand, it’s a technological marvel, and having spent my life evaluating technology, I very much want to try it. It’s easy to imagine a few specific use cases where it promises to be appealing, such as providing a large virtual workspace when traveling with a laptop, watching movies alone, and playing immersive games. There may also be compelling accessibility stories, given that Apple says users can interact with the Vision Pro using their eyes, hands, or voice, or any combination they want. And I never discount the incredible creativity and innovation of the Apple development community—perhaps we’ll see a killer app shortly after launch.
On the other hand, I can’t imagine spending $4000 (prescription inserts plus sales tax) on what may end up as a glorified display for my Mac. I’m comfortable and highly productive with my current software and hardware toolset, I don’t play video games, and Tonya and I watch all TV and movies together. Even as technologically interested and tolerant as she is, wearing one in her presence would not be conducive to marital harmony. I’m already uncomfortable on the few occasions I have reason to wear AirPods around her, and like many people, neither of us likes it when the other gets drawn into their iPhone. That’s also true of our extended families, but perhaps we’re unusual, and more families are accepting of each member focusing on their own digital world, like the people below. (If you’re going to have a conversation, why wouldn’t you take the Vision Pro off?)
In the end, as far as I can tell, the Vision Pro doesn’t do anything I want enough better than the devices and peripherals I currently have to be worth $4000. The cost is, of course, contextual—some people won’t blink at that kind of money, and I wouldn’t turn down a review unit from Apple. But from a practical business perspective, I can’t currently justify the expense for the amount of coverage I expect you’ll want to read. Perhaps that will change with the Vision Pro’s capabilities being augmented by third-party apps or increased interest from TidBITS readers.
If you’re among the people who plan to pre-order the Vision Pro in a few weeks, let us know in the comments what you’re planning to do with it.
I have zero interest in the device. The social implications which you so eloquently discussed in this post as well as last year’s are deeply disturbing to me, despite my respect for Apple’s evident technical excellence in its design and manufacture. It will be interesting to see what develops, but like you, I am happy with my current setups.
No, but I have an (Oculus) Quest 2, a much cheaper and more primitive version of the idea, and I did find it interesting and could see how it could evolve into something useful instead of mostly a toy. Has anyone here tried the (Meta) Quest 3, which I think came out a couple months ago?
I won’t be buying Apple Vision in part because I have not seen a coherent description of what it does and what its limits are, but mainly because I doubt it’s cost effective for any way I could use a display. What I find most fascinating is Apple’s offer of prescription lenses to use with it. Other “Augmented reality” headsets are prone to causing eyestrain after people wear them for around a half-hour. If Apple can overcome that limit, it would be impressive, but I’m skeptical that eyestrain could be overcome that easily.
No. IMHO if anything, we need more direct realtime human-to-human interaction with fewer devices in between, not more. I’ll catch a demo some day. I fully expect to be impressed with the tech. And still, I’ll have no need. Much less so at $3500 base price plus 2x $149.
OTOH, the Polishing Cloth is included. So that’s a whopping $19 savings right there.
Who knows, next rev they might even include a set of free wheels too.
I’m going to order one: I have to revise my “Apple Interface Mysteries” book from Take Control (takecontrolbooks.com/mysteries…), and Apple’s going all-in on its spatial computing user experience—I don’t want to write about it if I haven’t experienced it in regular use myself. So, I have real business reason to indulge myself.
There’s also a chance Adam may ask me to write up my impressions of the device after I have used it for a while.
I’ve questioned Apple in the past, and they’ve usually proved me wrong. (For example, I thought the idea of them opening their own physical Apple Stores was going to be a total bust.) But yeah, the Vision Pro seems like a total dud to me.
More to the point: it feels like a “Cro Magnon Man” kind of thing… like a missing link between what we have today and what we will actually use 5 or 10 years from now (as powerful as Vision Pro but in the form factor of sunglasses).
No. I can think of a lot of ways that $4000 could provide a larger benefit to society.
It may not be the early iteration, but I would like to experience one to see what it brings to the table. I plan on getting one sometime, but, like new medications, will wait for some saturation in the market and wait for feedback and glitches from the real world.
I definitely want one! From NZ’s Roaring 40s I cycle New York’s Hudson River Greenway daily (in FulGaz) via an iPad Pro slung over the back of a chair. I very much would prefer the more immersive experience offered by the Vision Pro.
Apple may buy Peloton — it’s thought not, but there are a lot of indoor cyclists ‘out there’!
Well, think of the original iPhone… tiny, limited to one carrier, 3G maximum, no API so no third-party apps… great things from expensive devices can and do grow. Let’s hope it’s the case for this device.
So for you it will be a tax deducible business expense, reducing its real cost substantially.
Maybe I will buy one and stick it in the closet for 30 years or so. Just imagine what an “Unopened, original distribution, Apple Vision Pro” might go for in 2054.
Well, maybe my heirs will when they discover it in the closet as they are cleaning out things.
“And people thought it would never sell!”
I’ll see how difficult it’ll be to get one (they may be in such limited quantities they’ll sell out in minutes), but I’ll probably try to get one just to be a “first adopter.” (I write about tech and like to muse about the future, so experiencing this is of great interest for me, even if it is expensive and not particularly practical/useful.)
While I am intrigued by the “work” possibilities, which make it more than a gimmick or game device like other headsets, I’m not sure how comfortable wearing a headset for hours would actually be. That said, everything I’ve read from people who tried one say that it’s a remarkable experience and that you need to try it yourself before judging.
But I do agree that for 99% of the public, this 1.0 edition is skippable. Future ones will be cheaper and more capable. The early adopters are developers and tech geeks.
Also: I wonder just how shareable these will be. This seems like the ideal tech to demo to family and friends, so early adopters should be the ones promoting this, but since it requires custom fitting to the face, face id for access, prescription lenses for eyeglass wearers, etc., it seems it might tricky/impossible to just let your friend borrow and try it out while they’re visiting. That could make this a much harder/slower sell.
I’m not buying one anytime soon, but only because of money. I’d love to have one. I think (though not worth $4000), a compelling use case is watching movies on my back in bed. The TV in my house is usually taken up with shows I have no interest in, and the alternate screens I have available are too small for satisfactory TV viewing.
More than that, though, this seems like a whole new world of computing. Apple seems to have nailed VR/AR in a way no one else has, and an entirely new universe is about to open up.
I’ll look forward to checking one out.
But that’ll be it.
David above noted that it’s an interim device on the way to something, like actual glasses. Those would interest me greatly. To be perfectly honest “Siri, where are my damn glasses” would be a major sell. To be fair to Apple I think they’ve always been driven more by AR than VR. But clearly there’s stuff to learn, claim, own in this space before that becomes a realistic proposition.
I’ve never found VR compelling since first trying it over thirty years ago at a trade show in London, “the future of education” was their pitch.
Socially I have concerns too, the actual planet needs attention and folks are dividing into isolated tribes online that are, well, baffled by each other when they meet in RL. Don’t think VR and its isolated nature helps either of those.
I won’t be ordering one right away, but I’m lobbying my workplace to get one so I can try it. If the devices become more affordable, I could imagine buying one for myself.
I find people are commenting from a narrow personal use/device aspect for Vision Pro. People are talking about playing games, watching movies, using at home, doing FaceTime calls and so forth. They also endlessly complain about the price.
I envisage Vision Pro in more industrial, services professional work environments.
A few examples to illustrate my contention. An electrician needing to wire a complex switching system could use Vision Pro to identify parts and paths, and to progress through the job. A person training to be a surgeon and using Vision Pro to learn correct procedures, to adjust techniques for abnormal conditions, and to follow proven workflow in the operating theatre. A chemical scientist in a laboratory using Vision Pro to follow different solutions and ideas in developing drugs, etc. A golf professional using Vision Pro to correct trainees in their driving and putting. A builder using Vision Pro to follow precise plans and instructions to construct a complicated structure. An intelligence agent using Vision Pro to shift through information and data using a 3D model. It’s easy to keep going with more examples.
There’s a serious teaching hospital near me in Australia that is already looking to team up Vision Pro with its haptic surgery simulator to turn out better trained and more competent junior surgeons.
For these types of industrial and professional uses, the cost of Vision Pro sets is no barrier. I see great opportunities for app developers to build serious mainstream Vision Pro applications.
In the early days of the iPad, most apps developed were basically toy apps. But iPad apps got serious and we see high level use of iPads in aircraft, in the military, in hospitals, and many other uses and operations. So I believe that the apps for Vision Pro will go the same way and Vision Pro will make its mark.
Is there anything like this for medical diagnostic imaging yet? This seems like it ought to improve both efficiency and effectiveness for interpreting CT scans, MRI, and PET scans. The cost of some VisionPro units is trivial if they would help detect problems earlier and/or allow an expensive professional to do more work in less time.
Craig
I certainly won’t be an early adopter and suspect, like a lot of TB readers I am fairly set in my ways and if anything would like less technology in my last couple of decades!
At the same time, I think it’s a fascinating part of a future which we cannot quite imagine even as it disturbs or even disgusts us.
But it’s mundane to imagine it’s all about games and office documents, even if thats how users start out. Within a few years, developers will have come up with dozens of new uses and applications we cannot imagine.
The v.2 or v.3 may be irresistibly lifelike and won’t induce motion sickness. Reserve judgement till then?
The technology in this thing is really impressive. I have used various VR headsets over the decades and Apple seems to have really solved a lot of the challenges. But one challenge remains. What is the application that makes this better?
Over the holidays my family all plopped down on a giant couch and watched a movie together on a giant flatscreen. That was way better than sitting around with screens on our faces. I just don’t yet see how this makes me more productive, more connected or more entertained. But perhaps that will come with more time and innovation.
Woo! Now we have someone to turn to for articles and questions!
I agree—I think the tech will improve in a big way during our lifetimes, and while it may become compelling eventually, it’s hard to know how long it will take to get there.
Yes, this is an important point. We’ll just have to see what vertical uses come out—the Vision Pro may have a killer app for a particular profession, even if it doesn’t interest anyone outside.
Is it legal (in the U.S.) to wear a Vision Pro and ride a bicycle on a public road?
Is it legal (in the U.S.) to wear a Vision Pro and drive a car on a public road?
I would guess drivers-with-AirPods could (and should) also be illegal but actually there are plenty of them.
At least here in CA, you can only have one earbud in at a time. One ear must always remain free per the CVC. Easy to do with AirPods (although may don’t, not that anybody ever gets pulled over for anything around here anymore), but I’m not sure how you’d do that with Vision Pro. Although, I bet somebody will try to argue that since there’s nothing sticking right into the ear and the ear is not fully covered, Vision Pro does not count as a “headphone”.
I agree it wouldn’t fall under the “two ears covered” restriction (as you say, at least here in CA). But as far as I can make out, the VP isn’t actually transparent. If the battery dies, you can’t see anything. If so, I doubt it would be legal to wear one while driving.
US Federal law has nothing to say about traffic regulations. These are determined by states and sometimes local municipalities.
I fully expect this to vary significantly from place to place, just like use of hand-held cellphones and other probably-dangerous activities varies from place to place.
No, dont want to wear goggles. I would however be interested in augmented reality glasses or something with a hud in normal looking glasses ie: google glasses style.
Content is king, and Apple is already lining up content, including a big partnership with Disney:
For many years there have been rumors floating around that Apple has been in negotiations to buy Disney. And Apple has already been just getting its feet wet in live action sports:
Apple’s new Vision Pro ad is fun, but I couldn’t help but think that all the goggles and headsets shown, with the exception of Luke Skywalker’s helmet, are way cooler than the Vision Pro.
I like how it evokes the iPhone’s Hello ad.
I will be a first adopter.
I have a vision condition called Epiretinal Membrane (ERM) that causes straight lines to appear wavy. It isn’t (yet?) severe enough to merit surgery and I’ve adapted to performing everyday activities like driving and reading. However, my job requires me to create, edit and analyze very large spreadsheets. That is very difficult to do without the using multiple large monitors so I can bump up the text size way up.
I’m hoping to utilize the Vision Pro as a laptop alternative when traveling. Even the largest laptop screens don’t have enough screen real estate for me to work effectively. The idea running Numbers on a huge virtual screen is very appealing.
It seems feasible to me that with a combination of eye tracking and video processing, it might even be possible on hardware like this to correct the vision distortion in real-time. That would be the killer app for me!
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum