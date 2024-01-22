iOS 17.3 Stands Out from Other OS Updates with Stolen Device Protection

Apple has triggered another large set of operating system releases, of which iOS 17.3 is the most notable thanks to its inclusion of the highly anticipated Stolen Device Protection feature (see “Apple to Introduce Stolen Device Protection in the Upcoming iOS 17.3,” 14 December 2023). iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, and macOS 14.3 Sonoma also support collaborative Apple Music playlists, and watchOS 10.3 sports a new Unity Bloom watch face to celebrate Black History Month. Let’s look briefly at each update:

iOS 17.3: Along with the new Stolen Device Protection , which you toggle in Settings > Face ID/Touch ID & Passcode, iOS 17.3 lets you invite friends to collaborate on playlists in Apple Music, add emoji reactions to collaborative playlist tracks, stream content to TVs in select hotel rooms using AirPlay, and see coverage for all your devices in Settings > AppleCare & Warranty. It also includes a new Unity wallpaper and crash detection optimizations for all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models. We’ll write more about Stolen Device Protection soon. iOS 17.3 also addresses 15 security vulnerabilities

, one of which is a zero-day vulnerability in WebKit.



iPadOS 17.3: As is often the case, iPadOS 17.3 tracks closely with iOS 17.3, offering the same changes apart from the iPhone-specific Stolen Device Protection and crash detection optimizations.

macOS 14.3: Sticking to the party line, macOS 14.3 supports the collaborative playlists, emoji reactions in collaborative playlists, and the AppleCare & Warranty information in System Settings. It also addresses 16 security vulnerabilities , including the WebKit zero-day. On the enterprise side , macOS 14.3 fixes a bug that prevented Xsan volumes from failing to mount automatically, allows passwords to be changed successfully at the login window, improves reliability authenticating to an SMB print server, and improves reliability using single sign-on when using a proxy for associated domains traffic.

watchOS 10.3: Apple hasn’t yet updated the watchOS 10 release notes page, so although the update’s splash screen says it “includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes,” the fact that the only detail provided is about the new Unity Bloom watch suggests that nothing else is notable. It also addresses 12 security vulnerabilities .

tvOS 17.3: Provides performance and stability improvements and addresses nine security vulnerabilities , including the WebKit zero-day.

HomePod Software 17.3: Provides performance and stability improvements.

macOS 13.6.4 Ventura: Addresses 10 security vulnerabilities , including the WebKit zero-day, and fixes a bug that could prevent Xsan volumes from mounting automatically .

macOS 12.7.3 Monterey: Addresses six security vulnerabilities , including the WebKit zero-day.

iOS 16.7.5 and iPadOS 16.7.5: Addresses nine security vulnerabilities , including the WebKit zero-day.