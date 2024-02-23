New iMessage PQ3 Encryption Protocol Protects Against Post-Quantum Attacks
Apple Security Research writes:
Today we are announcing the most significant cryptographic security upgrade in iMessage history with the introduction of PQ3, a groundbreaking post-quantum cryptographic protocol that advances the state of the art of end-to-end secure messaging.
This post is mind-bogglingly complicated, but the practical upshot is that Apple’s security team is concerned that future quantum computers could solve the difficult mathematical problems on which public key cryptography is based, enabling them to decrypt previously collected encrypted data. Apple designed iMessage’s new PQ3 encryption protocol to protect against such a scenario.
Although quantum computers with this capability don’t exist yet, extremely well-resourced attackers can already prepare for their possible arrival by taking advantage of the steep decrease in modern data storage costs. The premise is simple: such attackers can collect large amounts of today’s encrypted data and file it all away for future reference. Even though they can’t decrypt any of this data today, they can retain it until they acquire a quantum computer that can decrypt it in the future, an attack scenario known as Harvest Now, Decrypt Later.
Again, the details are primarily of interest to security researchers, engineers, and cryptographers, but the important takeaway for the rest of us is that the cryptographic community considers quantum computing a plausible threat and is working to block future attacks. PQ3 encryption will start to roll out with iOS 17, iPadOS 17.4, macOS 14.4 Sonoma, and watchOS 10.4, and Apple says it will fully replace the existing protocol for conversations between supported devices this year.
I’m glad to hear this. Although quantum computers are still very experimental and most don’t have a lot of capability, there are three that are surprisingly robust:
Atom Computing has a system with 1180 qubits. (A qubit is the fundamental building blocks of quantum computers, as they are currently being designed.)
New Scientist: Record-breaking quantum computer has more than 1000 qubits. (October 2023)
IBM has their Condor system with 1121 qubits and their Heron with 133 qubits based on a newer and more reliable technology (claimed to outperform the Condor).
The Heron is of particular interest, because “traditional” qubit technology can get very noisy (producing fuzzy results). So systems may use multiple qubits in parallel to average out the noise and get better results. If IBM’s tech in Heron works as advertised, it means good results with much fewer qubits.
It’s also worth noting that IBM’s systems are available via a cloud service (I assume a very expensive service ).
The quantum computing tech may not yet be advanced enough to go cracking everybody’s encrypted content, but given the current rate of advancement, it seems plausible that in 5-10 years, large corporations and governments may be able to buy sufficient tech. So I’m glad Apple is working on countermeasures today, rather than wait for doomsday.
Meredith Whittaker, President of the Signal Foundation, which makes the Signal app and messaging service, posted this Mastodon thread yesterday reacting to Apple’s announcement.
