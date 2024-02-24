toketaWare Shuts Down, Orphaning iThoughtsX Mind-Mapping Software
On the toketaWare website, iThoughts developer Craig Scott writes:
My business, toketaWare, has now ceased trading after 11 years. I would like to thank everyone who has helped and encouraged me to create/improve the apps over the years.
No explanation is given, but Scott expects the various versions of his mind-mapping software to continue to run until a future version of macOS, iOS, or Windows causes them to fail. Downloads, license codes, and documentation remain available.
At the suggestion of a TidBITS member in 2014, I worked with Scott to add a 20% discount on iThoughtsX to the TidBITS membership program. I have now removed it, but you can still find discounts on 86 other fine Mac apps.
What alternatives to iThoughts would you recommend for those looking for mind-mapping software?
Has the author considered either selling the apps to someone that could continue development, or open sourcing the apps? Seems a shame to abandon customers with no recourse.
Mindnode has received regular updates for years and their subscription transition should support them. They export OPML so there’s an exit strategy – though some data will be lost.
Ideally they developer would provide a utility, even command line, to export to MindNode or some other alternative. If their customer base is large enough MindNode would likely help.
