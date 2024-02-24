toketaWare Shuts Down, Orphaning iThoughtsX Mind-Mapping Software

Share Email



On the toketaWare website, iThoughts developer Craig Scott writes:

My business, toketaWare, has now ceased trading after 11 years. I would like to thank everyone who has helped and encouraged me to create/improve the apps over the years.

No explanation is given, but Scott expects the various versions of his mind-mapping software to continue to run until a future version of macOS, iOS, or Windows causes them to fail. Downloads, license codes, and documentation remain available.

At the suggestion of a TidBITS member in 2014, I worked with Scott to add a 20% discount on iThoughtsX to the TidBITS membership program. I have now removed it, but you can still find discounts on 86 other fine Mac apps.

What alternatives to iThoughts would you recommend for those looking for mind-mapping software?

