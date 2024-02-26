Do You Use It? Software Update on the Mac

Share Email



I started thinking about how we Mac users decide to update when covering a bug in the Software Update system that caused macOS 14 Sonoma to be installed despite users dismissing the upgrade notification (see “Ventura and Monterey Users: Beware Unwanted Sonoma Upgrades,” 22 January 2024). Happily, those unwanted upgrades seem to have stopped.

The bug aside, the default settings in System Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates (or System Preferences > Software Update > Advanced in macOS 12 Monterey and earlier) only check for updates and install low-level security updates. Is it uncommon to let Software Update download and install macOS and app updates automatically?

My guess is that relatively few people ask for automatic macOS updates because an update could be triggered at an inopportune time. But is that true? And if I’m right, how long do people wait to install the different types of macOS updates: minor bug fix and security updates, interim feature releases, and major upgrades? We always offer guidance about when to update, but are TidBITS readers following our advice?

That’s where this week’s Do You Use It? poll is headed: when and how do you install macOS updates?

A few notes. The poll has four questions, starting with which of Software Update’s settings you have enabled. For that question, if your answer is None, don’t answer the question at all, and I’ll compare the number of responses with the other questions to determine the number. (I didn’t think to add None to the answers until it was too late.)

For the three other questions, which ask when you usually install the different types of macOS updates, answer for your primary Mac, and please note the word “usually.” Specific situations will vary; I’m trying to tease out general approaches.

Finally, with the last question about major upgrades, the “Once the next major version of macOS comes out” answer is intentionally vague. That might be when Apple unveils the next version at WWDC in June, when the public beta is out in July or August, or when the next version ships in September. The point is to capture the intent of waiting until the current version is unlikely to change other than security updates.

Thanks for participating in the poll, and I’ll report on the results soon, along with my recommendations surrounding updates.