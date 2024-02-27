Apple Reportedly Cancels Electric Car Project

Share Email



At Bloomberg, Mark Gurman writes:

Apple Inc. is canceling a decadelong effort to build an electric car, according to people with knowledge of the matter, abandoning one of the most ambitious projects in the history of the company.

Project Titan, as Apple’s electric car effort was known internally, started in 2014 and had a head count of nearly 2000 employees. Although I’m not aware of Apple ever publicly acknowledging Project Titan, its ups and downs have long been a mainstay of the Apple rumor mill. The fantasy of Apple bringing its hardware and interface chops to the automotive world was compelling, but its original vision of an autonomous car was too ambitious, and even the scaled-back plans would likely have resulted in an overly expensive car that wasn’t sufficiently different from the competition. Plus, no one dies when a Vision Pro crashes.

Perhaps the most interesting part of Gurman’s piece is the claim that many of the Project Titan employees will be shifted to Apple’s artificial intelligence division to focus on generative AI projects. Siri could use the help.

