Walmart Sells M1 MacBook Air for $699

In a press release, Walmart writes:

Walmart will begin selling MacBook Air with the M1 chip – continuing to deliver premium quality and unmatched affordability for customers. MacBook Air features amazing performance and a long battery life in its thin and light design. This is the first time customers can purchase a Mac directly from Walmart. The MacBook Air with the M1 chip is now available on Walmart.com and will soon be available in select Walmart stores for only $699.

Despite Apple’s advances with the M2 and M3 chips, the M1 MacBook Air remains all many people will ever need. It’s brilliant of Walmart and Apple to make it available for just $699, especially given that Apple no longer sells that model. I wonder if the Walmart deal is exclusive or if other discount retailers like Costco will negotiate similar agreements.

The 13-inch M1 MacBook Air available from Walmart has 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage, which is on the low side but appropriate for the price. No upgrade options are available, but customers can choose from silver, space gray, or gold.

