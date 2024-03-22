Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 17.4.1 and 16.7.7, and visionOS 1.1.1

Share Email



An unsatisfying set of updates has appeared for iOS and iPadOS 17.4.1, iOS and iPadOS 16.7.7, and visionOS 1.1.1. For all three, Apple’s Security Releases page says, “Details coming soon.” The update pages for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and visionOS 1 all use Apple’s stock “important bug fixes and security updates” phrase, whereas the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 update pages trim that to “important security fixes.”

Reading between the boilerplate, my bet is that these updates primarily address one or more zero-day security vulnerabilities. We’ll undoubtedly learn more soon, probably alongside a full set of releases for the rest of Apple’s operating systems. In the meantime, it’s fine to install these updates or wait until Apple provides more information.