Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Adam Engst 1 comment

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 17.4.1 and 16.7.7, and visionOS 1.1.1

An unsatisfying set of updates has appeared for iOS and iPadOS 17.4.1, iOS and iPadOS 16.7.7, and visionOS 1.1.1. For all three, Apple’s Security Releases page says, “Details coming soon.” The update pages for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and visionOS 1 all use Apple’s stock “important bug fixes and security updates” phrase, whereas the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 update pages trim that to “important security fixes.”

Reading between the boilerplate, my bet is that these updates primarily address one or more zero-day security vulnerabilities. We’ll undoubtedly learn more soon, probably alongside a full set of releases for the rest of Apple’s operating systems. In the meantime, it’s fine to install these updates or wait until Apple provides more information.

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 17.4.1 and 16.7.7, and visionOS 1.1.1

Notable Replies

  1. Apparently this iPadOS update addresses a bug that could prevent certain iPads from being able to scan QR codes.

Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum

Participants

Avatar for ace Avatar for nello