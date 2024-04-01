No TidBITS Issue on 8 April 2024 for the Solar Eclipse

Share Email



Tonya and I have never had the opportunity to view a total solar eclipse before, so on 8 April 2024, instead of publishing an email issue of TidBITS, we will be driving an hour or two north to be in the path of the totality. The other reason to take that issue off is that I’m directing the Skunk Cabbage Classic 10K and Half Marathon the day before the eclipse, and I need to focus on the final details for an 800-runner race this week.

Once life returns to its usual routines, I’ll get back to publishing articles on our website in advance of our next email issue on 15 April 2024. TidBITS Talk discussions will undoubtedly continue throughout all this. To keep up, visit our site or subscribe to our RSS feed—remember that TidBITS members get a full-text feed.