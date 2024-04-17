The Ineffable Importance of Undersea Cable Maintenance

Share Email



In a sweeping piece for The Verge, Josh Dzieza writes:

The world’s emails, TikToks, classified memos, bank transfers, satellite surveillance, and FaceTime calls travel on cables that are about as thin as a garden hose. There are about 800,000 miles of these skinny tubes crisscrossing the Earth’s oceans, representing nearly 600 different systems, according to the industry tracking organization TeleGeography. The cables are buried near shore, but for the vast majority of their length, they just sit amid the gray ooze and alien creatures of the ocean floor, the hair-thin strands of glass at their center glowing with lasers encoding the world’s data. If, hypothetically, all these cables were to simultaneously break, modern civilization would cease to function.

And break they do, not simultaneously, but at a rate of about one every other day, or about 200 times per year. Breaks seldom make the news because the Internet routes around damage, although in the case of undersea cables, it’s probably more accurate to say that the engineers managing the system route around the damage, moving traffic to undamaged cables.

Repairing those breaks is the job of the crews of 20-some ships stationed around the world. In this beautifully produced and illustrated article, Dzieza explains the global system that underlies the modern Internet and most other communication channels, interweaving it with the story of how the cable maintenance ship Ocean Link repaired key cable breaks in the immediate aftermath of the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami that triggered massive undersea avalanches, along with killing nearly 20,000 people in Japan and causing the Fukushima nuclear accident.

And no, satellites aren’t much of an alternative—Dzieza says they couldn’t pick up even half a percent of the traffic carried by undersea fiber optic cables.

