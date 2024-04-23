Apple “Let Loose” Event Scheduled for 7 May 2024

Share Email



Apple has issued invitations to its next special event, scheduled for 7 May 2024 at 7 AM Pacific, titled “Let Loose,” and illustrated on the Apple Events page with an animated hand twirling an Apple Pencil.

Like most Apple watchers, we anticipate the company will open the floodgates on new iPad releases after the 2023 update drought. A new Apple Pencil also seems likely to some, given the animation and the current compatibility confusion (see “Apple Expands Apple Pencil Lineup with USB-C Model,” 17 October 2023). Finally, some expect to see new Magic Keyboards as well.

Our question is if we’ll see changes—in hardware or in the version of iPadOS due a month later at WWDC—that make the iPad compelling to those for whom it has slowly descended into irrelevance behind the Mac and the iPhone.

You can add the event to your calendar and watch it at the Apple Events page or in the Apple TV app. For some human interaction, follow along with us and other TidBITS readers in the #events channel on SlackBITS.