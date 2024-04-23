Apple “Let Loose” Event Scheduled for 7 May 2024
Apple has issued invitations to its next special event, scheduled for 7 May 2024 at 7 AM Pacific, titled “Let Loose,” and illustrated on the Apple Events page with an animated hand twirling an Apple Pencil.
Like most Apple watchers, we anticipate the company will open the floodgates on new iPad releases after the 2023 update drought. A new Apple Pencil also seems likely to some, given the animation and the current compatibility confusion (see “Apple Expands Apple Pencil Lineup with USB-C Model,” 17 October 2023). Finally, some expect to see new Magic Keyboards as well.
Our question is if we’ll see changes—in hardware or in the version of iPadOS due a month later at WWDC—that make the iPad compelling to those for whom it has slowly descended into irrelevance behind the Mac and the iPhone.
You can add the event to your calendar and watch it at the Apple Events page or in the Apple TV app. For some human interaction, follow along with us and other TidBITS readers in the #events channel on SlackBITS.
Keen to see upgrades for the Mini, easily my favourite iPad.
You wrote:
That does seem to be the question. I have a perfectly nice iPad Pro 2021 M1 that I brought with me on my U.S. trips this month. I didn’t use it at all. And last month I used it exactly one time - for a Zoom where it was convenient to do it in another room and I didn’t want to disentangle my MBP from my desk.
It’s a weird problem. The devices themselves are quite nice, but I suspect that for MBP users they are sort of redundant.
Maybe a daily train commuter can make better use of them while commuting?
Otherwise I think it’s mostly an either-or: which is better for you, a Mac or an iPad. My sister just uses an iPad. And I know a few simpler users who are satisfied with that.
I’ve an iMac and two MBPros (one supplied by work) but my evenings and mornings in the kitchen are exclusively iPad time.
I think the issue is the stalling of potential for use in work. It hit a limit. I recall the initial use scenario was the sofa, sounds about right.
Though I’ve been retired for a few years and no longer have to use the New York City Subways or Busses at least 5 days a week, I still would never consider using, or ever walking around or sitting with my iPhone, iPad or MacBook visible to other passengers. For many years “Apple Picking” has been a very big problem; bad people who have been trained to grab and snatch iPhones, iPads, etc., which will yield much higher rates than Apple’s competitors.
It’s also a problem in suburban transportation systems, and I’ve heard it’s a problem in other metropolitan areas too.
Interesting. It’s not a problem here in Tokyo though.
I was on the road a lot last summer and fall. I took iPad Air m1 with me about half the time and MbPro 2017 the other half. Barely felt any difference.
The iPad gets my morning reading time, and my iMac gets my work time the rest of the day.
Upcoming trip off the us mainland this week, and I’m taking the iPad.
The touch interface is never going to feel as efficient to me as a keyboard mouse combo, but it mostly does the job.
For many years I have used an iPad extensively while touring in Japan. I subscribe to Gigsky mobile data, which uses local phone networks. I can then use it for Maps, Mail, Safari etc and hotspot my phone to it.
Also great for leisure reading and viewing travel PDFs.
I would be very surprised if someone tried to steal it in Japan (especially on a Shinkansen!).
Using the iPad at home to write this…
If I were taking train rides, especially Shinkansen trips, I would probably do the same. I have a cellular version with Softbank. That lets me get unlimited data independent of tethering both in Japan and also when traveling in the U.S. I just had no chance to use it. I don’t travel much. My two week trip to the U.S. was like a once-a-year thing. I work from home. And the iPad is sitting here next to my MBP. So why reach for it?
If I’m going out for a long afternoon I might take it with me in case I need terminal access to a server for an emergency. But I don’t really go anywhere.
My sister finds it a sufficient device for her needs. She doesn’t really do anything but email and check the web. That’s the same for another friend here in Japan who isn’t highly tech oriented.
I like the iPad. I just can’t find reasons to use it.
I doubt it.
We’ve had the debate on here before and I think you’re either a huge fan or reasonably apathetic (towards iPads). I fall into the latter category and can’t imagine anything Apple could do to change my mind.
This is despite me having access to many iPad versions of software I regularly use (Capture One, Photoshop, Affinity etc). Then again, I’m not a big user of apps on the phone either.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum