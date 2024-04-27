Widespread Reports of Apple ID Accounts Being Inexplicably Locked

Share Email



Michael Tsai, developer of SpamSieve and EagleFiler, writes:

I had another instance of my Apple ID mysteriously being locked. First, my iPhone wanted me to enter the password again, which I thought was the “normal” thing it has done every few months, almost since I got it. But after doing so it said that my account was locked.

Tsai’s retelling is the most complete I’ve seen, but reports of Apple ID accounts requiring new passwords and then being locked are proliferating. TidBITS Talk readers are experiencing it, 9to5Mac has an article listing numerous threads, and it’s being discussed at MacRumors.

As far as I can tell, users have no choice but to reset their passwords and wait through any Stolen Device Protection delays necessary to unlock their accounts. There’s some thought that only Apple IDs using mac.com and me.com email addresses are affected, but that’s not actionable information for anyone but the Apple engineers working to fix the problem.

In short, if you experience this problem, it’s not just you.

