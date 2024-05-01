The Challenge of Replacing “User” with More Precise Terms
In a piece for the MIT Technology Review, Taylor Majewski writes:
People have been called “users” for a long time; it’s a practical shorthand enforced by executives, founders, operators, engineers, and investors ad infinitum. Often, it is the right word to describe people who use software: a user is more than just a customer or a consumer. … But “users” is also unspecific enough to refer to just about everyone. It can accommodate almost any big idea or long-term vision. We use—and are used by—computers and platforms and companies. Though “user” seems to describe a relationship that is deeply transactional, many of the technological relationships in which a person would be considered a user are actually quite personal.
I confess to occasional pangs of editorial guilt when using the term “user” in TidBITS. As Majewski points out, it’s both generic and suffers from connotations of addiction (which aren’t always inappropriate with regard to technology). Yet, I’ve always rebelled against other common terms. Unless I’m talking about a transaction process, I’m uncomfortable with “customer” because it reduces a person to a mere conduit for money. “Consumer” also troubles me because of its implied passivity—it makes me think of the people in Wall-E. Describing people by what they do or the role they play is the solution, and I encourage everyone to join me in working to craft more precise descriptions of those who interact with the software that fills our everyday lives. We’re more than just users.
Some serious and not-so-serious words:
In any case, I don’t think “user” is so bad because no matter what someone is doing with their computer, phone, tablet, and other tech products, actively or passively, they are using them.
Whenever I unthinkingly type “user” I take a hard look at it and usually wind up replacing it with “person.”
There is a plethora of English terms with multiple meanings even contradictory ones, e.g., cleave. There’s a web page for this (of course): 75 Contronyms (Words with Contradictory Meanings) - DAILY WRITING TIPS
Yes, ‘user’ has a derogatory sense but it has many others. It works for the purpose of designating the person using a computer system or application etc. and I for one have given up trying to find an alternative that is as widely understood.
The term “user” offends me much less than the use of “guest” to refer to customers of hotels, cruise ships, restaurants, or pretty much any other business that takes my money.
As a big fan of Tron, “user” means a super hero who defeated the evil MCP software.
I don’t think that MIT history of the word ‘user’ is very well researched. Early computer systems were always designed to be shared. Certain systems could only accommodate a single user at a time, others were multi-user. The word ‘user’ was heavily used before anyone ever imagined a device or piece of software that was only for one person. The negative connotation of user comes from the contraction of the word ‘abuser’. Personally, I would not hold that against the word ‘user’.
For you who are guests - remember that your hosts probably call you temporary residents or even better ‘transients’.
For services and software that require a signon - the word ‘account’ would be best. People have more than one account, some accounts are shared and other accounts aren’t even owned by people. Use any word that you want for the entity using a device or piece of software that is meant for one human.
Addicts? Inmates? POWs?
Seriously, though, it’s hard to come up with a term that’s generic enough but still actually applies to your audience. People aren’t necessarily the users.
It’s not like replacing manned and manning with staffed and staffing.
