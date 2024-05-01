The Challenge of Replacing “User” with More Precise Terms

Share Email



In a piece for the MIT Technology Review, Taylor Majewski writes:

People have been called “users” for a long time; it’s a practical shorthand enforced by executives, founders, operators, engineers, and investors ad infinitum. Often, it is the right word to describe people who use software: a user is more than just a customer or a consumer. … But “users” is also unspecific enough to refer to just about everyone. It can accommodate almost any big idea or long-term vision. We use—and are used by—computers and platforms and companies. Though “user” seems to describe a relationship that is deeply transactional, many of the technological relationships in which a person would be considered a user are actually quite personal.

I confess to occasional pangs of editorial guilt when using the term “user” in TidBITS. As Majewski points out, it’s both generic and suffers from connotations of addiction (which aren’t always inappropriate with regard to technology). Yet, I’ve always rebelled against other common terms. Unless I’m talking about a transaction process, I’m uncomfortable with “customer” because it reduces a person to a mere conduit for money. “Consumer” also troubles me because of its implied passivity—it makes me think of the people in Wall-E. Describing people by what they do or the role they play is the solution, and I encourage everyone to join me in working to craft more precise descriptions of those who interact with the software that fills our everyday lives. We’re more than just users.