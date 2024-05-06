Online Messaging Systems of Yesteryear

Share Email



At Ars Technica, Jeremy Reimer has penned a history of online public messaging:

Today, many folks look back with fondness on the early days of computer-based messaging. Depending on their age, they may wax nostalgic for BBSes, Usenet, or web forums. Surprisingly, all these technologies still exist, although they are either barely used or are full of spam. It’s hard not to think that something may have been lost.

Reimer’s history starts in 1969 and continues through social networks. It mainly triggered memories about Usenet for me (like founding the rec.arts.int-fiction newsgroup), though I would have liked to see some discussion of BITNET messaging and commercial online services like AppleLink, BIX, CompuServe, Delphi, and GEnie. At least America Online got a brief mention. Which online spaces were most important to you?

