Apple Apologizes for Tone-Deaf “Crush!” iPad Pro Ad

At Variety, Todd Spangler writes:

The iPad Pro ad generated fury among many in Hollywood and other creative industries, including Hugh Grant and filmmaker-actor Justine Bateman, who saw it as a vivid and literal illustration of Big Tech laying waste to culture. “The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley,” Grant had posted on X. On Thursday, Apple issued an apology for the spot.

Although I was primarily perturbed by the ad’s wholesale destruction, I empathize with creatives who saw their instruments, tools, and materials destroyed. Others have commented that the ad was an apt metaphor for how the tech industry sees culture as something to be distilled into a product that can be sold and controlled.

With its imagery of the ephemera of a humanistic world pulverized by an all-powerful machine, “Crush!” feels like the flip side of Apple’s canonical “1984” ad that positioned human-driven technology as our savior from a conformist industrial world. Perhaps Apple thought it was one-upping the YouTube genre of machines destroying everyday objects, but it’s troubling that no one involved realized that a stunt video from one of the world’s wealthiest and most influential companies would be viewed differently.

