Apple Apologizes for Tone-Deaf “Crush!” iPad Pro Ad
At Variety, Todd Spangler writes:
The iPad Pro ad generated fury among many in Hollywood and other creative industries, including Hugh Grant and filmmaker-actor Justine Bateman, who saw it as a vivid and literal illustration of Big Tech laying waste to culture. “The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley,” Grant had posted on X.
On Thursday, Apple issued an apology for the spot.
Although I was primarily perturbed by the ad’s wholesale destruction, I empathize with creatives who saw their instruments, tools, and materials destroyed. Others have commented that the ad was an apt metaphor for how the tech industry sees culture as something to be distilled into a product that can be sold and controlled.
With its imagery of the ephemera of a humanistic world pulverized by an all-powerful machine, “Crush!” feels like the flip side of Apple’s canonical “1984” ad that positioned human-driven technology as our savior from a conformist industrial world. Perhaps Apple thought it was one-upping the YouTube genre of machines destroying everyday objects, but it’s troubling that no one involved realized that a stunt video from one of the world’s wealthiest and most influential companies would be viewed differently.
Check out the Justine Bateman fix for Apple’s iPad ad. Perfect. #apple #ipad
I hate when people credit the wrong person for an achievement. Reza Sixo Safai created and posted the reconstructed ad to X, and Bateman retweeted it.
https://twitter.com/rezawrecktion/status/1788211832936861950
Wow. The first time I saw Apple’s new ad, I thought it was a parody. It made me think of the old “1984” ad, but for all the wrong reasons.
The concept certainly is interesting enough that any competent ad agency would have spent time working on variations of it.
Unfortunately, the released version feels like a warning about the oppressive potential of technology in the hands of giant, soulless corporations, including Apple itself.
Thank you for that! I will post corrections where I mentioned it on Facebook and Mastadon!
This is just about the worst commercial I ever saw, and I worked in advertising my entire career. Steve Jobs, one of the smartest, most intuitive, and most innovative advertisers the world has ever known, is probably turning in his grave over this POS.
I watched the presentation last night as I have one on order and wanted to know any details and was astounded on the emotional level of the presentation and all the adjectives used. I know Apple has always been like this, but for some reason it stood out so much this time. Everything they introduce is ready the Change the World.
I had heard about the commercial spot, but it was still painful to watch. If they hadn’t lingered on everything being crushed, it would have been better.
The “corrections” didn’t make the original abomination any better in the slightest degree. But at least they didn’t make it any worse.
The concept of replacing all of those is good…but the execution is lacking. It’s not bad…but it isn’t good either.
“1984” it ain’t. And it is not even anything near “Think Different” either. Crashing and crushing products that are essential for many creative artists, wannabes, and fans of artists is not good marketing strategy. It’s just plain old anti creativity.
I just read in Ad Age that Apple is canceling the TV spots they booked for this commercial. But they will have to write big checks to pay for the cancellations. They are probably stuck with paying for almost all of the print ads they already booked and sent to press. I’ll bet it’s probably a MEGA financial disaster.
I didn’t think much of the ad but I think the reactions are a bit ‘over the top’.
I’m guessing the premise was “all these things are now in the iPad” but displaying it in a destructive way was, well, destructive. If they’d left everything intact and somehow whirlpooled them into an iPad I doubt there’d be any push back.
Regardless, I imagine someone will pay the price. The agency is probably safe as someone at Apple would have given them a brief and approved the final product. I don’t think it will be a major financial disaster - they’ll just come up with replacement ads and rebook or fulfil their current bookings.
Apple has its own ad agency within an ad agency. The Media Arts Lab is a freestanding part of TBWA, who were the brilliant creatives that unleashed 1984 and really helped “change the world:” Apple is the MAL’s only client:
https://www.mediaartslab.com/
Unfortunately at this time the people at MAL do not seem to be as effective or smart as the original TBWA team. TBWA was then a recently born agency which had just began to establish a track record. And with “1984” they really did begin to recreate the advertising world. Unfortunately they created a big disaster in 2024.
I’ll bet they come up with a better creative scheme soon.
That would have been better received…but snowflakes…ya know. The ad didn’t do anything for me either…but the outrage is way off the reservation.
I brought the commentary about the ad over to here so it wasn’t mixed in with the conversation about the iPads themselves.
Check out Joy of Tech’s take…
I think the key to the problem is that whoever built this ad didn’t make a differentiation between the iPad replacing these items and destroying them. All these items are functionally incorporated into the iPad Pro, but they still exist on their own and are neither obsolete nor irrelevant. The “crushing” imagery implies that they are no longer useful now that we have the iPad, and that’s simply not true.
I totally agree with the backlash to this myopic marketing attempt. It totally demonstrates how it has transformed from its early days being a customer centric company to a profit centric company under the reign of Tim Cook. However, it is somewhat understandable, considering he is being paid more money by Apple in one day than the average California worker makes in an entire year.
I think they were so enamored (drunk) on the ability to create and render the ad that they overlooked the predictable emotional reaction.
Apple was never anything but a profit making company, even before it became it became a publicly traded company:
When was Apple’s initial public offering (IPO)?
Apple’s initial public offering was on December 12, 1980.
What was the offering price at Apple’s initial public offering (IPO)?
Apple went public on December 12, 1980 at $22.00 per share. The stock has split five times since the IPO, so on a split-adjusted basis the IPO share price was $.10.
Is there currently any preferred stock outstanding?
No.
How many times has Apple’s stock split?
Apple’s stock has split five times since the company went public. The stock split on a 4-for-1 basis on August 28, 2020, a 7-for-1 basis on June 9, 2014, and split on a 2-for-1 basis on February 28, 2005, June 21, 2000, and June 16, 1987.
All companies need to make a profit to stay in business. The question here is to what degree.
The inspiration for the ad (Hit tip to John Gruber of Daring Fireball):
The race for consumer loyalty and the title of “the world’s top smartphone manufacturer” has fueled a continuous cycle of innovation and product evolution, making their rivalry one of the defining narratives in the ever-evolving landscape of mobile technology.
Then came 2023, when Apple finallyoutperformed Samsung in global smartphone sales – for the first time since 2010.
The iPhone dethroned Samsung Galaxy to become the best-selling smartphone series globally, marking a notable shift in the industry’s competitive landscape. According to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker , the iPhone accounted for a substantial fifth of the global smartphone market, with nearly 235 million shipments in the past year.
How has Apple beaten Samsung on smartphone sales in 2023?.
Technically untrue. If that were true, non-profit companies could not exist.
All companies need revenue sufficient to cover expenses in order to stay in business. The need for profit primarily depends on the purpose of the company and whether it is privately or publicly owned.
The contemporary concept of capitalism assumes continuous profit growth at a high rate, but this is not a necessary element for a successful business to endure.
Non- Profits may not need to make a profit over their expenses but they do need to profit from services, products and donations as that provided the income to pay for expenses. On the flip side, non-profits that pay management salaries that all the upper management to the ability to live a luxury lifestyle as many do, I do not consider them to be actual non-profits and decline to donate to any of them. That is why I always do a search for their Form 990 tax return which they are required to make public which lists income, expenses, and management salaries before I consider donating to them. My definition of a true non-profit is not one that pays its CEO a salary in the middle and higher 6 figures or more that some do. Many of these constantly run reoccurring ads on TV for donations that cost many thousands or millions of dollars to run.
That’s not profit. That’s revenue. In the worlds of business and economics, those two words are very different, and the distinction matters. A lot.
Profit comes from revenue, but profit is not the same as revenue. Profit is specifically revenue in excess of expenses. Businesses pay taxes on profits, but not necessarily on revenue.
As for your definition of “non-profit”, while it may seem more ethically appropriate, it bears little resemblance to the business world’s definition, which comes from the IRS. As stated on Investopedia:
How much it pays its executives is outside of that definition. Completely. Now, if the IRS believes that executive compensation is being manipulated or improperly used in order to evade taxes, they can revoke tax-exempt status. But that’s still outside of the actual definition of “nonprofit”.
And, quite frankly, if you think the CEO of any sizable organization doesn’t deserve at least middle six figure salary, you don’t understand business at all. Yes, a huge chunk of CEOs are way overpaid. But $500,000 a year is not unreasonable for the level of responsibility that should come with being a CEO.
As for the money spent on advertising, do you think they would be spending it if it didn’t result in significantly more money coming in? If $100,000 worth of advertising leads to $100 million in donations, it was money well spent. And believe me, it works.
Yes, nonprofits need to make income. That’s how they are able to operate to support their causes. You can’t do anything in this world without money. This is one of the reasons that the distinction between profit and revenue matters.
I know this may seem pedantic and nitpicky, but if you’re going to talk about business at all, your usage of the relevant words really should match how those words are normally used in business—at least, if you want people to interpret your words with the meaning you intend. We can’t see the definitions in your head.
When I saw the segment in the event video I thought it was pretty trite “we squashed all this into an iPad” but I read it that the core buyer for this probably overpowered device was creative professionals. I never considered it as an ad, it’s not smart or cool enough to be an Apple ad being just a feat of sorts. Showing off is a kind of default choice used by a lot of tech companies. The worst example being that orbiting Tesla. Ultimately they’re just kinda dumb.
I wouldn’t be angry but I supposed folks are hardwired that way these days.
I am not a business person, never stated or implied I was. just a consumer with values that include the words balance, reasonable, and ethical. I also do not subscribe to or engage in personal attacks. I do agree with many of the things in you say but take exception that executives of non-profits should compensated to afford a luxury lifestyle when it is being supported by donations and grants for people expecting their donation to be properly utilized for the cause or mission of the non-profit. If it is not, I feel that it is unethical, at least, and constitutes a form of embezzlement. As an example, I doubt if people were told when they donated to an animal rescue organization that a significant amount of that donation was being set aside and used to pay for an executive’s luxury apartment, a fancy car or boat, or a multimillion-dollar home.
I regard a non-profit as a special kind of business and if I choose to give my hard-earned money away to them, I want it to go to the organization’s mission and cause. I believe that if someone engages in running a non-profit organization, they should do it because they are dedicated to the cause, not to their wallet.
I support your right to state your opinion on this platform, so long as TidBITS allows it, even though I may not agree with it. That said, this will be my final reply to you on this topic as it is totally off topic from the topic of this thread which has nothing to do with non-profits. If this is something you wish to discuss further, I invite you to consider starting a new topic, targeted to this issue.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum