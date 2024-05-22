Apple’s Wi-Fi-based Positioning System Reveals Access Point Locations

Share Email



At his Krebs on Security site, Brian Krebs writes:

Apple and the satellite-based broadband service Starlink each recently took steps to address new research into the potential security and privacy implications of how their services geo-locate devices. Researchers from the University of Maryland say they relied on publicly available data from Apple to track the location of billions of devices globally — including non-Apple devices like Starlink systems — and found they could use this data to monitor the destruction of Gaza, as well as the movements and in many cases identities of Russian and Ukrainian troops.

This fascinating story underscores the difficulty of imagining every potential security hole in advance. Practically speaking, if you want to opt out of having the location of your Wi-Fi access point tracked by Apple, append _nomap to the end of its name (SSID). That also blocks Google from recording its location. Unfortunately, you’ll have to reauthenticate every connected device. Locking down the location API used by the researchers is undoubtedly more complicated for Apple, but it seems likely that’s in the works.

