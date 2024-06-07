Text Conversations with an iPhone Thief
At Gothamist, Veronica de Souza shares the tale of texting with the thieves who stole her iPhone and tried to get her to unlock it:
There was something oddly soothing about being in touch with the people who’d stolen my phone. Instead of it disappearing into the ether, I knew more or less where it was, and thanks to these texts, I knew that it was a source of frustration to the people who’d gotten their hands on it. As the texts escalated in complexity and rage, I sympathized with their plight. I mean, not enough to unlock my phone. But we’ve all been there – sometimes you get stuck with a difficult project at work.
In case you find yourself in a similar situation, here are some things the guys who stole (or later purchased) my iPhone have told me to try to get me to unlock it.
Should you suffer an iPhone theft, immediately mark the iPhone as lost and wipe it remotely, but do not remove it from Find My. You probably won’t get it back, but you might get to annoy the thieves.
Journalist Veronica de Souza published an article this week in Gothamist (part of WNYC) describing her refusal to remove a stolen phone from her Apple iCloud account, which permanently bricks the phone to anyone ever trying to wipe and re-use it. The attempts by thieves, hackers, and re-sellers to get her to clear the account resulted in a hilarious series of escalating threats.
The only downside appears to be that the new “owners” could see all her messages and photos (but I thought that’s what “wiping” the phone was supposed to take care of).
I saw that article as well. I also saw a different post on Reddit that shows a Catch-22 to keeping the stolen device in the list: a person who lost an iPhone so long ago that the iOS version that the iPhone is on is preventing him from switching his iCloud account to Advanced Data Protection because all iPhones must be at iOS 16.2 or later.
I think the only three solutions to this are to not use ADP, to remove the old device from your list of devices, allowing it to be reset by whoever now has it, or to switch to a new Apple ID. The latter is probably what I would do, which I think would also allow removing all photos from the old Apple ID (after copying to the new one), and messages, and iCloud Keychain, etc. That’s a lot harder if the Apple ID is an active iCloud, MobileMe, or dotMac email address, though.
I hope de Souza has archived all these texts and sent them to law enforcement (New York, FBI and possibly others). They may not help her recover her iPhone, but when combined with reports from others, they may help arrest some of the people responsible.
I struck the second part of my reply because apparently you can remove a device from iCloud device list while keeping it in Find My.
I don’t think they had her passcode and it seems like she remotely erased it, so I don’t think the above is a problem.
Oh, you’re right! They were of course lying about seeing her messages and photos!
How did they get in touch with her through iMessage? I do not recall the lock screen of a remotely erased device showing the email associated with the AppleID the device is locked to.
According to the author in the comments after her article:
(the article specifically notes that she erased the phone remotely and that they didn’t have her passcode, FYI)
FWIW, also, when you mark a device as lost you can also display a phone number on the lock screen. Also I believe the email address of the Apple ID is obfuscated when you try to activate the device - see the example here.
See, that’s what I find confusing here. On one hand we have Apple saying email is obfuscated when prompting to unlock. And they show a screenshot which backs that up. But then it appears it’s being reported here that the thieves “are prompted to enter my iCloud password. My iCloud email is also one of the ways to reach me via iMessage.”
So is that email not obfuscated after all? Or is it that they initially, before locking the device, displayed their personal information (perhaps hoping they just lost it and an honest finder would return it) and that’s how the thieves got ahold of contact details? If they after that then locked the device the email would be obfuscated, but the thieves would then already have the contact details they needed to harass the victim.
