Text Conversations with an iPhone Thief

At Gothamist, Veronica de Souza shares the tale of texting with the thieves who stole her iPhone and tried to get her to unlock it:

There was something oddly soothing about being in touch with the people who’d stolen my phone. Instead of it disappearing into the ether, I knew more or less where it was, and thanks to these texts, I knew that it was a source of frustration to the people who’d gotten their hands on it. As the texts escalated in complexity and rage, I sympathized with their plight. I mean, not enough to unlock my phone. But we’ve all been there – sometimes you get stuck with a difficult project at work.

In case you find yourself in a similar situation, here are some things the guys who stole (or later purchased) my iPhone have told me to try to get me to unlock it.