Adam Engst Joining CCATP Podcast Regularly

Share Email



Allison Sheridan and I have had such a good time on her Chit Chat Across the Pond podcast that she has asked me to be a regular contributor—monthly for now. We’ll primarily be discussing issues I’ve explored in TidBITS in more depth, but one of the reasons I enjoy talking with Allison is that she’s happy to go down side-branching rabbit holes with me, so we cover a lot of ground quickly. If you enjoy listening to Apple tech podcasts, I encourage you to subscribe.

For this inaugural episode, we talked about my quest to avoid missing certain calendar and reminder notifications. Along with a discussion of In Your Face and Due, the apps I’ve already reviewed in this “A Call to Alarms” series, we dove into a slew of related topics, like how unnamed alarms collect in the Clock app, why task management apps only last two months, and tweaky details around notifications (no, you can’t move them, but it would be handy if you could). As a preview of a future TidBITS article, we looked briefly at Calalarm, an iPhone calendar app that can nag you for every calendar event.

By the way, the name Chit Chat Across the Pond comes from the fact that Allison, who lives in California, started the podcast with Bart Busschots, who hails from Ireland. But since she and I are on the same continent, I’m interpreting it as across this pond in our yard.