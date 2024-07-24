Apple Maps on the Web Appears in Beta

Share Email



Apple has launched a beta version of Apple Maps on the Web, opening its mapping service to those who can’t or don’t wish to use the Maps app on an Apple device. Apple says the beta website is currently available only in English and is compatible with Safari and Chromium-based browsers running in macOS or Windows, although it worked poorly in my testing in Microsoft Edge running in Windows 11 on my M1 MacBook Air via VMware Fusion. Firefox isn’t yet supported on any platform, but Apple promises support for more languages, browsers, and platforms.

In a press release, Apple says:

Now, users can get driving and walking directions; find great places and useful information including photos, hours, ratings, and reviews; take actions like ordering food directly from the Maps place card; and browse curated Guides to discover places to eat, shop, and explore in cities around the world. Additional features, including Look Around, will be available in the coming months.

At a glance, Maps on the Web seems quite similar to Maps on the Mac but foreshadows improved sharing of locations. Right now, if you share a link to a location from Maps on the Mac, it will only open in the Maps app for Apple users. Windows users can open it in a Web browser but can’t do much that’s unrelated to the shared location.

With the beta of Maps on the Web, when you share the URL to a location from the browser’s address bar, the recipient gets a more full-featured mapping experience regardless of platform. If you use Windows, compare the current maps.apple.com link for Ithaca to this beta.maps.apple.com link. (The two URLs differ only by domain, so it’s easy to edit a URL to use the beta service.) Hopefully, you won’t see the error screen below, which desperately needs to capitalize “is” or lowercase “Busy.”