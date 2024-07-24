Crash Caused by Apple Mail’s Previous Recipients Window and Editing in Contacts

Share Email



Late last year, a TidBITS reader alerted me to a reproducible bug in Contacts in macOS 14 Sonoma, and after I wrote about it in “How to Recover from Contacts Freezing when Printing Lists in Sonoma” (6 December 2023), Apple fixed the bug in macOS 14.3. Let’s see if we can get Apple to stamp out another crashing bug associated with Contacts and Mail.

This bug, reported in TidBITS Talk by Will_B, is unusual because it requires coordinated activity in two of Apple’s apps, Mail and Contacts. To reproduce it, choose Window > Previous Recipients in Mail. Then, in Contacts, add a contact or edit a field in an existing contact. When you click the Done button in Contacts, Mail will crash. Although I haven’t seen any ill effects from those crashes, there’s no telling what sort of corruption could occur depending on what Mail is doing at the moment of the crash.

It doesn’t matter if you leave the Previous Recipients window open or close it, nor does it make any difference if Mail launches before or after Contacts. The location of the edited contact is irrelevant; I’ve seen crashes with contacts in both iCloud and Google. Time is not a factor either, ensuring that users could experience Mail crashes days after opening and closing the Previous Recipients window. Interestingly, editing a contact in Cardhop also triggers the crash, but Seth Anderson reported in TidBITS Talk that BusyContacts does not cause a crash.

Will_B said he could reproduce the crash in macOS 12 Monterey and the beta of macOS 15 Sequoia, and others confirmed that it happens in macOS 13 Ventura and macOS 14 Sonoma as well. Several people said it did not occur in macOS 11 Big Sur, but it’s clearly a longstanding bug. A number of us have reported the bug to Apple.

These crashes may not be all that common. I suspect most people seldom interact with the Previous Recipients window. It’s an internal contact list that Mail maintains to help suggest or autocomplete addresses when you’re composing messages. The main reason to open the Previous Recipients window is if Mail suggests an obsolete or incorrect address for someone—to get it to stop, you need to remove that address from Previous Recipients. Of course, if you use the Add to Contacts button to add an item to Contacts and switch to Contacts to flesh out that contact, you’ll crash Mail.

For now, you can prevent Mail from crashing unexpectedly by quitting and relaunching the app after you work in the Previous Recipients window. Otherwise, your next edit in Contacts will unceremoniously cause Mail to trip over its code.