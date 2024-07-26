iCloud Private Relay Down: Here’s How to Turn It Off to Avoid Connectivity Problems

Share Email



Reports have started to filter in about various connectivity issues, with Safari unable to load pages for some, slow or no connectivity in some apps, error messages, and more. The problems turn out to be related to an iCloud Private Relay outage, as reported on Apple’s System Status page.

iCloud Private Relay increases privacy for iCloud+ subscribers by routing traffic through two Internet relays, one run by Apple and another run by a third-party service (see “Solving Connectivity Problems Caused by Interlocking Apple Privacy Settings,” 20 June 2022). While iCloud Private Relay is generally a good thing, it does add another point of failure to many communications. Apple acknowledges this in its white paper describing the service:

However, there are some cases where Private Relay may not be applicable, or the service may be unavailable, as detailed below. In these instances, Private Relay is designed to provide clear status information and control to the user, and provide appropriate controls to enterprises and network operators that might require the ability to audit all traffic on their network.

The “clear status information” explains the errors that some people have seen regarding iCloud Private Relay not being available. I haven’t seen one of these messages, so I’m unsure how clear it really is. Nevertheless, iCloud Private Relay is easy to disable if you’re experiencing problems.

On the Mac, go to System Settings > Your Name > iCloud > Private Relay and turn off the switch. The interface is nearly identical on the iPhone and iPad at Settings > Your Name > iCloud > Private Relay. You can turn iCloud Private Relay off until tomorrow or indefinitely, though the latter requires that you remember to turn it back on later.

It’s important to realize that iCloud Private Relay does not route all traffic through Apple and the third-party relay. Apple says, “Private Relay protects all web browsing in Safari and unencrypted activity in apps.” It’s unclear what the second part of that sentence encompasses, but the first part means that if you use Arc, Brave, Firefox, or Google Chrome, your traffic will not be anonymized through the relays.

Generally speaking, I encourage those who pay for additional iCloud storage via iCloud+ to enable iCloud Private Relay. Even if it protects only a subset of your traffic, that’s better than nothing, and this outage notwithstanding, it shouldn’t impact your day-to-day usage in any way. Simultaneously, I can’t say I’ve ever seen any real-world benefit from using it, so I wouldn’t subscribe to iCloud+ purely for iCloud Private Relay’s protections.