iCloud Private Relay Down: Here’s How to Turn It Off to Avoid Connectivity Problems
Reports have started to filter in about various connectivity issues, with Safari unable to load pages for some, slow or no connectivity in some apps, error messages, and more. The problems turn out to be related to an iCloud Private Relay outage, as reported on Apple’s System Status page.
iCloud Private Relay increases privacy for iCloud+ subscribers by routing traffic through two Internet relays, one run by Apple and another run by a third-party service (see “Solving Connectivity Problems Caused by Interlocking Apple Privacy Settings,” 20 June 2022). While iCloud Private Relay is generally a good thing, it does add another point of failure to many communications. Apple acknowledges this in its white paper describing the service:
However, there are some cases where Private Relay may not be applicable, or the service may be unavailable, as detailed below. In these instances, Private Relay is designed to provide clear status information and control to the user, and provide appropriate controls to enterprises and network operators that might require the ability to audit all traffic on their network.
The “clear status information” explains the errors that some people have seen regarding iCloud Private Relay not being available. I haven’t seen one of these messages, so I’m unsure how clear it really is. Nevertheless, iCloud Private Relay is easy to disable if you’re experiencing problems.
On the Mac, go to System Settings > Your Name > iCloud > Private Relay and turn off the switch. The interface is nearly identical on the iPhone and iPad at Settings > Your Name > iCloud > Private Relay. You can turn iCloud Private Relay off until tomorrow or indefinitely, though the latter requires that you remember to turn it back on later.
It’s important to realize that iCloud Private Relay does not route all traffic through Apple and the third-party relay. Apple says, “Private Relay protects all web browsing in Safari and unencrypted activity in apps.” It’s unclear what the second part of that sentence encompasses, but the first part means that if you use Arc, Brave, Firefox, or Google Chrome, your traffic will not be anonymized through the relays.
Generally speaking, I encourage those who pay for additional iCloud storage via iCloud+ to enable iCloud Private Relay. Even if it protects only a subset of your traffic, that’s better than nothing, and this outage notwithstanding, it shouldn’t impact your day-to-day usage in any way. Simultaneously, I can’t say I’ve ever seen any real-world benefit from using it, so I wouldn’t subscribe to iCloud+ purely for iCloud Private Relay’s protections.
It just happened to me this afternoon (was ok this morning). What is somewhat strange is that other Macs on my LAN seem to be fine (fingers crossed).
FWIW, there is also a setting in Safari (Settings/Privacy/Hide IP Address) that allows one to toggle this protection.
Edit to add - and about 5 minutes later a Notification came up “Private Relay Unavailable”
I found it helpful to reboot both phone and Mac after turning off iCloud Private Relay for 24 hours. Prior to the reboots, some apps and programs continued to have issues. After the reboots, everything worked again.
Would this explain why all my devices have been getting “Your network settings prevent content from loading privately,” with no images loading, in pretty much every incoming email? Even though I am not using iCloud Private Relay?
I was able to silence this message and see the images by turning off Hide IP Address in Mail’s Privacy Protection settings, following this TidBits article: Solving Connectivity Problems Caused by Interlocking Apple Privacy Settings - TidBITS.
I’m assuming I will be able to turn Privacy Protection back on once this issue is resolved (?).
I don’t have Private Relay activated yet I’m still getting the error message about my network settings which results in no images being displayed.
Hitting the Load Content link does work.
These days I use a VPN almost all the time on my Mac. Would I be correct in thinking that if I am using a VPN there is no point turning Private Relay on? Or does it offer some advantages over a VPN in terms of privavcy and/or speed?
Thanks!
If you turn a VPN on with Private Relay activated, you get a note that Private Relay is suspended until you leave the VPN.
I think that answers your question.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum