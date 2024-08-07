Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 34 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Adam Engst No comments

DEVONtechnologies Resurrects Network Utility

Network Utility was a fixture of macOS from its early days through macOS 11 Big Sur, when Apple dropped it, instead directing users to use command line tools. Apple’s argument seemed to be that the only people who needed the tools Network Utility provided — things like netstat, ping, lookup, whois, traceroute, whois, and finger—were advanced users already familiar with using those tools on the command line.

Network Utility deprecated

Perhaps that’s true for network-involved sysadmins, but I suspect many of us occasionally want to use some of these tools and would prefer a graphical interface to a bunch of text scrolling by in a Terminal window. And I do mean occasionally—it was probably a year before I internalized that Network Utility was gone, and I’ve missed it only a few times since.

But I did miss it, so I was delighted to learn that the fine folks at DEVONtechnologies—Eric Böhnisch-Volkmann and Christian Grunenberg—just released Neo Network Utility, a near-clone of the app we remember fondly. It’s free from the DEVONtechnologies Download page. It requires macOS 13 Ventura, so Macs running macOS 11 Big Sur and macOS 12 Monterey will have to continue relying on Terminal.

Although I can’t easily compare against the original, Neo Network Utility appears to provide all the same capabilities and more. For instance, I don’t believe the Lookup screen previously offered a choice of information providers (nslookup, dnscacheutil, and dig).

Neo Network Utility Lookup page

The Speed screen is completely new, and I don’t know what command line tools it leverages. However, when you select “Show advanced diagnostics data” in the Speed screen, the Responsiveness metric suggests it uses the networkQuality tool Apple introduced with Monterey (see “Use Apple’s networkQuality Tool to Test Internet Responsiveness,” 22 April 2022). 

Neo Network Utility Speed page

Ultimately, if you dabble in network testing and miss Apple’s Network Utility like me, I encourage you to download DEVONtechnologies’ Neo Network Utility. Stash it in your Utilities folder for the next time you’re curious about what’s happening with your network or Internet servers.

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About DEVONtechnologies Resurrects Network Utility

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum