DEVONtechnologies Resurrects Network Utility

Network Utility was a fixture of macOS from its early days through macOS 11 Big Sur, when Apple dropped it, instead directing users to use command line tools. Apple’s argument seemed to be that the only people who needed the tools Network Utility provided — things like netstat, ping, lookup, whois, traceroute, whois, and finger—were advanced users already familiar with using those tools on the command line.

Perhaps that’s true for network-involved sysadmins, but I suspect many of us occasionally want to use some of these tools and would prefer a graphical interface to a bunch of text scrolling by in a Terminal window. And I do mean occasionally—it was probably a year before I internalized that Network Utility was gone, and I’ve missed it only a few times since.

But I did miss it, so I was delighted to learn that the fine folks at DEVONtechnologies—Eric Böhnisch-Volkmann and Christian Grunenberg—just released Neo Network Utility, a near-clone of the app we remember fondly. It’s free from the DEVONtechnologies Download page. It requires macOS 13 Ventura, so Macs running macOS 11 Big Sur and macOS 12 Monterey will have to continue relying on Terminal.

Although I can’t easily compare against the original, Neo Network Utility appears to provide all the same capabilities and more. For instance, I don’t believe the Lookup screen previously offered a choice of information providers (nslookup, dnscacheutil, and dig).

The Speed screen is completely new, and I don’t know what command line tools it leverages. However, when you select “Show advanced diagnostics data” in the Speed screen, the Responsiveness metric suggests it uses the networkQuality tool Apple introduced with Monterey (see “Use Apple’s networkQuality Tool to Test Internet Responsiveness,” 22 April 2022).

Ultimately, if you dabble in network testing and miss Apple’s Network Utility like me, I encourage you to download DEVONtechnologies’ Neo Network Utility. Stash it in your Utilities folder for the next time you’re curious about what’s happening with your network or Internet servers.