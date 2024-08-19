watchOS 10.6.1 and tvOS 17.6.1 Restore Access to Apple Fitness+

Share Email



You know how, when you go to your exercise class during a time when the building is otherwise closed and the instructor has to put a wedge in the door to keep it open but someone doesn’t notice and accidentally lets the door shut without the wedge and then you come and the door is locked and you can’t get in?

watchOS 10.6.1 fixes the digital equivalent of that for Apple Fitness+. I’m guessing that tvOS 17.6.1 does the same, but since it has no release notes or information on its Software Update screen, there’s no way to know for sure. Neither includes any security updates with CVE entries.

If you use Apple Fitness+, update watchOS in the Watch app on your iPhone in Watch > General > Software Update and update tvOS by opening Settings > System > Software Update > Update. Otherwise, I recommend waiting for the next watchOS update and letting tvOS update itself.