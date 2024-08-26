Apple “Glowtime” Event Scheduled for 9 September 2024

Share Email



In an announcement surprising only in its choice for the day of the week, Apple has announced an event for 9 September 2024 at 10 AM (Pacific Time). You can stream it from Apple’s website or on your Apple TV, and Apple makes it easy to add it to your calendar. Monday is an unusual day for an Apple announcement, but as John Gruber points out, a US presidential debate is scheduled for Tuesday and would compete for attention with Apple’s news. I may have to summarize the announcements for the TidBITS issue that day and go into more depth later in the week.

The teaser title for the event is “Glowtime,” probably a reference to the new iOS 18 indication that Siri is listening for a command. The event will almost certainly focus on the iPhone 16 lineup, along with the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3. If past performance is any indication, you’ll be able to place pre-orders on Friday, September 13, and receive them a week later on September 20. Apple will also likely announce release dates for at least iOS 18 and watchOS 11, and I anticipate the rest of Apple’s operating systems appearing on an identical or at least very similar schedule.

If you’d like to kibbitz with other TidBITS readers during Apple’s event, join us on SlackBITS.