Finale’s Finale
Thanks to TidBITS reader Matt McCaffrey for passing on the sad news that the decades-old music notation program Finale is fading into silence. In an email to customers, Greg Dell’Era, president of Finale publisher MakeMusic, announced that the product would cease to receive updates.
Although Finale is no longer in development or available for sale, current copies will continue to work. MakeMusic initially said users would be able to authorize new installations of Finale for a year but quickly revised that to “indefinitely.” However, the company only promises that Finale will work in macOS 10.14 Mojave through macOS 14 Sonoma. It remains to be seen if Finale will be compatible with macOS 15 Sequoia, due out in September 2024, but it will never be a supported operating system. Speaking of which, MakeMusic has committed to providing tech support for Finale through 25 August 2025.
Launched in 1988, Finale was a mainstay of the music world for decades, although it has more recently faced significant competition from Sibelius, MuseScore, and Dorico Pro. MakeMusic is partnering with Dorico maker Steinberg to offer crossgrade pricing of $149 (Dorico Pro retails for $579.99, though Steinberg currently discounts it to $289.99). The crossgrade offer also includes Finale 27, the latest version of the app, to ensure that users’ files can be exported to MusicXML and from there into other apps, including Dorico Pro.
[Moving the pre-publication discussion over here to keep it all in one place. -Adam]
Finale, a music notation program that has been the standard for decades, has run out of steam. (Note: I know well that there are more recent competitive applications, and I don’t intend to derogate them by that statement.)
Here is the email that MakeMusic, Finale’s publisher, sent out this afternoon:
Dear valued Finale customer,
Today, we have important news to share with you regarding the future of Finale. Effective immediately, we are announcing these changes to the Finale software:
For over four decades, our engineers and product teams have passionately crafted what would quickly become the gold standard for music notation. However, as technology stacks have changed, and millions of lines of Finale code have added up, delivering incremental value for our customers has become exponentially harder over time. Instead of releasing new versions of Finale that would offer only marginal value to our users, we’ve made the decision to end its development.
We want to sincerely express our warm and deep gratitude to all of our loyal and passionate users. While Finale development has come to an end, we know your musical journey has not.
To ensure that you continue to have access to high-quality notation software, we have partnered with Steinberg, the creators of Dorico, to offer exclusive discount pricing on Dorico Pro for all Finale and PrintMusic users.
We truly believe Dorico is the best home for Finale users looking for a new music notation tool to continue the amazing work they are doing.
I’m sure all who use/used Finale know already, but an option I’ve been using for decades is Sibelius, now owned and continuously maintained by Avid. And it’s relatively easy to move Finale files into Sibelius:
"If you have music created in Finale or one of its cut-down variants (e.g. PrintMusic, Allegro, Songwriter or Notepad), you can export a MusicXML file (from Finale 2004 or later) and import that into Sibelius. Most other music software exports either MusicXML or MIDI files, both of which can be imported by Sibelius.”
Quite a number of the professionals I’ve known who used Finale moved off it some time ago. Often to Sibelius; a few to MuseScore. I’ve seen Dorico in the wild, but haven’t spoken at any depth with anyone using it.
There was a time when my life was littered with PDF and printed music generated from Finale. It was certainly a core application for many musical endeavors for many, many years.
Both good points. A number of younger professionals I’ve worked with use Sibelius because it was adopted by their conservatory or school. I also worked with a composer who used it for a full length opera and while she swore by it, occasionally spent hours trying to accomplish something that Finale handles easily. (The reverse is also true for other instances.)
The bizarre-ish issue here is not so much whether Finale will live (it won’t), but the apocalyptic tone of the announcement, the apparent confidence that its user base would happily buy into a platform most of them never heard of, and the line drawn at 365 days after which the program could no longer be activated.
This evening MakeMusic recovered from their shocking stupor enough to announce that activation would continue indefinitely and that Fibale v.27 (latest and last) will be downloadable from Steinberg so that files can be exported to MusicXML and from there to Dorico—and of course other apps.
Some credit due there, but friends of mine have been calling this a tremendously tone-deaf announcement of EOL for an app that has been active and adopted in many settings for over 35 years.
I have a friend who’s a community college music professor who feels the school really dodged a bullet since they had been using Sibelius for years. I think there was agreement around rough feature parity, but the bigger issue for schools that had standardized on Finale is the (presumably unbudgeted) cost of all the new licenses. Hopefully the folks at Sibelius realize what an opportunity they have to be magnanimous while probably doubling their installed base.
I took a look at the Dorico macOS and iOS demos yesterday. They seem good enough, but no reason to take on a new learning curve, or endure yet another MusicXML migration. I’ve done 3 or 4, and they are definitely over-rated. Consistently, charts would need considerable “repair.” I will be sticking with Notion, because it has everything I need and is more affordable. I’ve also been having more success with its hand-writing recognition lately (which I don’t think anyone else has?).
I started with the Finale low-end app, PrintMusic, moved to Sibelius G7 (which was my favorite of all I’ve used). However, Sibelius killed it, and I would have had to go to the top end for one deal-breaking feature. Sibelius is still too expensive for me. Then I tried GP6, finally landed with Notion for the right combination of features, support, and price for a bucket-list jazz guitar student…
I had the last release of Finale, but didn’t really use it.
Yes to that. They would have (presumably) a full year during which a budget cycle would come up, but there’s also time for instructors and support folks to get up to speed on the software before it can be rolled out to students.
With MakeMusic’s later announcement they’ve backed off a bit on that timeline, but that just makes the pressure OS-dependent.
I’m wondering if they ran into a major show-stopper with the upcoming MacOS version and that prompted them to pull the plug.
Hoping so.
When I deleted the Dorico (and Sibelius) demos, they both had substantial files in /private/var/db/oah. I had already deleted the applications, so I couldn’t determine if they were still Intel code? Notion Mobile is not, but Notion desktop is still Intel also.
I notice that no Dorico users have chimed in here, so I will. I started with Finale, moved to Sibelius, and then on to Dorico when it first came out. It’s a stunning piece of software, and gets major updates about twice a year. Of course there’s a steep learning curve, particularly because the development team started from scratch and built the app on a new set of assumptions, partly informed by the fact that many of them had been fired by Avid and picked up as a group by Steinberg, so they understood Sibelius from the ground level.
Music engraving is an extraordinarily complex and fussy job, and because the basic underlying assumptions of Dorico are different from both Finale and Sibelius, one’s habits built up over years of using those programs will need substantial revision. But Dorico can do almost everything its older siblings can much faster and better as well as a lot more. The output is outstanding out of the box and everything can be adjusted manually (though it’s usually not necessary if your initial settings are good). Add to that the fact that the documentation is splendid and the user forum is one of the best I’ve ever seen, constantly monitored by the development team and full of quick responses from experienced users, and the move to Dorico is well worth the effort. And the crossgrade offer is extraordinarily generous.
Thanks for the input. I did get the impression that Dorico might have finer control than Notion (which has been one of my complaints with it), but as you say, the interface assumptions are clearly different (maybe that’s good, I wouldn’t hand out awards to any of the ones I’ve used). One thing I was impressed with was that the main screens in macOS and iOS were almost identical. Still debating the new learning curve. But the cross-grade looks like a good deal.
What a shock. Finale was once the standard for music publishers; decades ago, I interviewed for a job that required mastery of its model interface—at one point neither the interviewer nor I could figure out how to get it into a certain mode. It was at the same time the standard in education; I once took a course in Arranging that I joked should have been titled “Arranging in Finale.”
Sibelius came along with a different paradigm that was less complex, but when it was acquired by Avid it took on an onerous and annoying copy protection scheme. For certain things, e.g. notating guitar, I found it just as frustrating and opaque as Finale.
Dorico has a lovely full-featured iPad app that offers a lot of functionality before requiring a subscription, but the Mac version requires (again) annoying copy protection (music apps assume, perhaps with justification, that musicians are thieves). As with the others, the learning curve is steep.
Notion is less full-featured but a lot cheaper, is easier to use, and was one of the first to produce a useable iPad app. Unfortunately on Mac it’s been hampered by a long-standing bug in step input that keeps skipping beats, so you end up with measures of out-of-place input.
These days I find it easiest and simplest to use Guitar Pro. The notation is not as accurate or flexible as the pricier programs, but for occasionally putting down a guitar part for my own reference, it does the job. Anything else, I’d probably use Dorico on iPad, though it might be just as easy for me to write it out by hand.
I worked at a store called Computers & Music in Daly City, CA from 1983 to 1990. We sold Finale when it was first released. I don’t imagine much, if any, of the code that ran on the Mac Plus is still in use. But I’m sure a lot of the code is extremely old and was written using APIs that are long obsolete. As a programmer, I’ve been involved in rewriting applications from scratch when it becomes impossible to maintain the original code. It’s a horrible experience. You spend a lot of time, effort, and expense to move sideways at best. Usually, you wind up with some subset of the functionality of what you’re replacing. I can easily envision MakeMusic weighing the costs of rewriting Finale against abandoning it and choosing the latter.
For those unfamiliar with the Dorico backstory, here’s a short synopsis: Avid fired the entire Sibelius development and support team en masse. Steinberg (a subsidiary of Yamaha) hired them en masse and gave them the time and resources to write a new notation program from scratch. Once Dorico was released I switched over and stopped using Sibelius. At that point Sibelius seemed to be in maintenance mode with no significant improvements. I haven’t looked at it since, so I don’t know if that still holds true.
Dorico is a powerful and flexible program. Using it, it’s obvious that it was designed with a strong foundation. I was happy to see that MakeMusic decided to partner with Steinberg to transition Finale users to Dorico. I think it has a much better future than Sibelius. (Just as I thought Sibelius had a much better future than the older Finale, which turned out to be the case). It has a steep learning curve, but so does any application of this complexity.
Dorico desktop versions are 1/2 price until Sept 25 with no Finale ownership required, which makes it very tempting as I try to get back into playing. The ipad price is unfortunately not on sale ($120 lifetime).
My primary use for a notation program is music minus one with early music, and to some extent learning more about the theory and notation. A few things are essential for the playing along part–breves (double whole notes) and the ability to not have barlines in particular. It’s not enough to hide barlines, you have to stop the program from making ties across even invisible barlines. There are plenty of others features that would be great to have but they’re lesser priority since I’m not setting up music for others, but for myself.
I used Finale 1.2 a fair bit back in the day, and never loved it though I could get things done. I’ve always hated notation programs that have measures as the basic data structure because it’s so hard to deal with compared to the natural data structure of a stream of notes*, but between the death of Concertware until Dorico, that seemed to be the only choice.
I’ve spent a fair bit of the last few days looking at ipad Sibelius a bit and Dorico much more. Sibelius seemed really awkward to use, and exceeded my patience trying to see if I could kill barlines. The more advanced version is subscription only anyway so it was easy to discard. But Dorico shows promise. It’s trivial to kill off barlines, though I was lucky to find a blog post about it. The documentation is marginal and didn’t help. It should work in the free version, though I’d already activated the 7 day free trial, so I can’t be certain yet. It has breves and even longas, though there’s an impediment to using them that I haven’t solved yet (below). I like the Dorico flows concept a lot (finally, measures are not supreme dictators!) though the mechanics will need some practice.
I’d love to have something useful on the iPad so I can get away from the desktop more easily. But Dorico on the ipad is not really an ipad app. It’s a desktop app shoehorned onto the ipad with very little consideration for how people use ipads. The only ways to input notes are to use the virtual piano keyboard, or to attach a midi device (bluetooth or wired). There’s no way to enter a note with a finger or stylus. The virtual keyboard takes up a lot of screen space, and worse, it closes the full note panel making the breves and a bunch of other items inaccessible. I can have the note panel or the keyboard, but not both. I can change a note to a breve, but I can’t put one in from scratch. I have midi controllers, but that’s a hassle, especially my preferred cheap wind controller because it needs both hands–lots of picking it up and putting it down.
The whole interface also assumes you have a qwerty keyboard attached and that you’re going to memorize a ton of keyboard shortcuts. You can presumably get to everything without a qwerty keyboard, but the docs aren’t always clear how and that steepens the learning curve. They really need to implement some way to use the pencil to enter notes, otherwise it’s not an escape from the office to the garden or a bus, but just YA awkward laptop with peripherals that needs a table.
I’ve also installed the desktop version demos on my catalina mini. The installation process is ridiculous (you have to install an installer that installs the real installer), but it does make it straightforward to go back and forth between versions during the 60 day trial period to see which features work on which versions. From looking at the not nearly detailed enough version comparisons and documentation, I’ll probably buy Elements, and stick with the free ipad version. Elements has enough extra features such as musical transformations compared to the free SE to be well worth the $50 sale price. The full Pro version would be lovely to have since it seems to have enough oomph to manage most kinds of early music, but even at half price I can’t properly justify it for my dabbling. There’s some chance I’ll succumb to the temptation though, because it seems unlikely to be 1/2 price again… (Is it spending $280, or saving $280?)
