Finale’s Finale

Dorico desktop versions are 1/2 price until Sept 25 with no Finale ownership required, which makes it very tempting as I try to get back into playing. The ipad price is unfortunately not on sale ($120 lifetime).

My primary use for a notation program is music minus one with early music, and to some extent learning more about the theory and notation. A few things are essential for the playing along part–breves (double whole notes) and the ability to not have barlines in particular. It’s not enough to hide barlines, you have to stop the program from making ties across even invisible barlines. There are plenty of others features that would be great to have but they’re lesser priority since I’m not setting up music for others, but for myself.

I used Finale 1.2 a fair bit back in the day, and never loved it though I could get things done. I’ve always hated notation programs that have measures as the basic data structure because it’s so hard to deal with compared to the natural data structure of a stream of notes*, but between the death of Concertware until Dorico, that seemed to be the only choice.

I’ve spent a fair bit of the last few days looking at ipad Sibelius a bit and Dorico much more. Sibelius seemed really awkward to use, and exceeded my patience trying to see if I could kill barlines. The more advanced version is subscription only anyway so it was easy to discard. But Dorico shows promise. It’s trivial to kill off barlines, though I was lucky to find a blog post about it. The documentation is marginal and didn’t help. It should work in the free version, though I’d already activated the 7 day free trial, so I can’t be certain yet. It has breves and even longas, though there’s an impediment to using them that I haven’t solved yet (below). I like the Dorico flows concept a lot (finally, measures are not supreme dictators!) though the mechanics will need some practice.

I’d love to have something useful on the iPad so I can get away from the desktop more easily. But Dorico on the ipad is not really an ipad app. It’s a desktop app shoehorned onto the ipad with very little consideration for how people use ipads. The only ways to input notes are to use the virtual piano keyboard, or to attach a midi device (bluetooth or wired). There’s no way to enter a note with a finger or stylus. The virtual keyboard takes up a lot of screen space, and worse, it closes the full note panel making the breves and a bunch of other items inaccessible. I can have the note panel or the keyboard, but not both. I can change a note to a breve, but I can’t put one in from scratch. I have midi controllers, but that’s a hassle, especially my preferred cheap wind controller because it needs both hands–lots of picking it up and putting it down.

The whole interface also assumes you have a qwerty keyboard attached and that you’re going to memorize a ton of keyboard shortcuts. You can presumably get to everything without a qwerty keyboard, but the docs aren’t always clear how and that steepens the learning curve. They really need to implement some way to use the pencil to enter notes, otherwise it’s not an escape from the office to the garden or a bus, but just YA awkward laptop with peripherals that needs a table.

I’ve also installed the desktop version demos on my catalina mini. The installation process is ridiculous (you have to install an installer that installs the real installer), but it does make it straightforward to go back and forth between versions during the 60 day trial period to see which features work on which versions. From looking at the not nearly detailed enough version comparisons and documentation, I’ll probably buy Elements, and stick with the free ipad version. Elements has enough extra features such as musical transformations compared to the free SE to be well worth the $50 sale price. The full Pro version would be lovely to have since it seems to have enough oomph to manage most kinds of early music, but even at half price I can’t properly justify it for my dabbling. There’s some chance I’ll succumb to the temptation though, because it seems unlikely to be 1/2 price again… (Is it spending $280, or saving $280?)

I was spoiled first by Concertware, then by the book “Cybernetic Music” by Jaxitron**, which uses APL to implement the Schillinger System of Musical Composition. APL was ideal at the time for handling multiple streams of notes. These days, python would be a good fit.

** aka Jack Citron of IBM