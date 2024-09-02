AppBITS: Stapler Opens Multiple Apps, Documents, and Folders

Some authors use antique manual typewriters or a beloved electric. Others use FreeDOS & WordStar or WordPerfect. Several well known authors have used Emacs as their writing tool. Perhaps because they were exposed to it in the early days of computing or they were a developer or engineer in a previous career. Some use vi / ViM / Neovim and quite a few have made the leap to Emacs. since it supports the ViM keybindings.

Advantages to using an open source writing environment.

Plain text is FOREVER it will never become incompatible. You are not locked into a proprietary file format. Plain text can be revision controlled like source code in git There are a myriad of text editing capabilities such as delete word forward and back, transpose characters, words, lines. that simply do not exist in word processors. Plus more advanced search and replace. You can export to nearly any file format. HTML, PDF, LaTeX, DOC/DOCX, etc., etc., etc. Cross-Platform software that runs most anywhere. This enables some interesting solutions, especially for those on a tight budget. You could elect to buy a Chromebook or old ThinkPad w/upgraded RAM/SSD running Linux using a lightweight X / Wayland GUI. All of these tools run on macOS as well. If Apple ever allowed Emacs on an iPad I would certainly use it. Complete freedom to customize your editor and your workflow Emacs has Org-Mode which may just be the ultimate writing tool. It’s an outliner that uses a markup language similar to Markdown so it’s just as simple. Org is a killer App on Emacs, second only to Magit, the porcelain wrapper around git. A writer would practically live in Org-mode. Org has kicked off a bit of a revolution when it comes to GTD / Second Brain / Zettelkasten. Writers could use that to organize their writing. Perhaps a little knowledge base containing all the details and history of an artificial world the author creates. Write their stories in Org, perhaps a chapter per outline heading. Or a chapter per file and have them all linked when you export. For those writing about programming, you can have source code blocks in Org and you can actually execute them and return the results. You can tie multiple code blocks together so they interact.

There is a new configuration distribution for Emacs, called Emacs Writing Studio. It gets a writer up to speed and their site has a myriad of articles about how use it. Write Articles, Websites and Books with Emacs Writing Studio

A macOS user can install Homebrew & Emacs on macOS as below in the Terminal.

/bin/bash -c “$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)”

brew install emacs-plus@29 --with-native-comp --with-imagemagick --with-poll --with-modern-pen-icon