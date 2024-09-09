Apple Watch Series 10 Slims Down, Apple Watch Ultra 2 Gains Black Finish

Share Email



At its Glowtime event, Apple introduced the new Apple Watch Series 10, a significant redesign of the flagship model that provides a larger display in a case that’s thinner and lighter than its predecessors. It also features an impressive new display, faster charging, depth and temperature sensing, audio playback through its speakers, and voice isolation for calls. The base model continues to use aluminum but adds a jet-black polished finish, whereas the fancy model swaps heavy stainless steel for aerospace-grade polished titanium. Despite the industrial design change, the Apple Watch Series 10 remains compatible with previous Apple Watch bands.

During the presentation, Apple touted many of the features of the Apple Watch Ultra, but nothing sounded particularly new. That proved to be the case, with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 receiving a new black titanium finish and a matching black Titanium Milanese Loop band but no new hardware features. The second-generation Apple Watch SE remains in the lineup with new band colors.

Let’s look at the notable changes in the Apple Watch Series 10:

Thinner and lighter: Apple managed to slim down the Series 10 so it’s only 9.7 millimeters thick, nearly 10% thinner than its recent predecessors. The aluminum models are also 10% lighter, whereas the new titanium models are 20% lighter than the stainless steel models they replace.



Larger, brighter display: Despite increasing the case size by only 1 millimeter to 42mm and 46mm, Apple managed to increase the display size to provide 30% more screen area than the Series 4–6 and 9% more than the Series 7–9. Apple also made the display 40% brighter when viewed from an angle, making it easier to read the watch at a glance while your hand remains stationary. The display is also so much more power-efficient that the Always-On display can update once per second rather than once per minute.

S10 SiP: The S10 SiP ("System in Package," which bundles multiple chips into a single chip carrier) provides a beefier 4-core Neural Engine for more capable machine learning-enabled features like dictation, on-device Siri, the double tap gesture, automatic workout detection, and crash and fall detection. It also plays a role in watchOS 11's updated Smart Stack, redesigned Photos face, and Translate app.

Faster Charging: Despite the smaller size, brighter display, and better machine learning features, Apple kept the battery life at 18 hours. However, the new metal back incorporates both the antenna and a larger, more efficient charging coil. In 15 minutes, the Series 10 can charge to provide 8 hours of regular daily use; 30 minutes charges the battery to 80%. A mere 8 minutes is enough to power the Series 10 for a night of sleep tracking.

Sleep apnea notifications: Once Apple receives clearance from the FDA and other regulators later this month, a new feature will use the accelerometer to monitor interruptions in normal respiratory patterns that can indicate sleep apnea, a condition that affects over 1 billion people worldwide, 80% of whom remain undiagnosed. The feature will also be available in watchOS 11 in the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Apple expects to release the feature in over 150 countries and regions later this month.

Audio playback through speakers: Although the Apple Watch has long had a speaker, you couldn't play audio through it—it required you to connect Bluetooth headphones. Even though the Series 10 speaker is 30% smaller than in previous models, Apple now allows it to play music or podcasts. It makes one wonder why earlier models lacked the feature. Battery life?

Depth and water temperature sensors: Casual snorkelers take note—the Series 10 maintains its 50-meter water resistance rating and adds a depth gauge good to 6 meters and a sensor that measures water temperature once the Apple Watch has been submerged. A new Depth app displays the depth information, and a new Tides app helps users stay aware of changing conditions. The Oceanic+ app previously aimed at the Apple Watch Ultra is now available for the Series 10 with new features aimed at snorkeling.

Apple said nothing about the blood oxygen sensor that had to be disabled (see “Apple Disables Blood Oxygen App in New Apple Watches,” 18 January 2024). I suspect the hardware remains in the Apple Watch Series 10 but is turned off; the Tech Specs page says:

The ability to measure blood oxygen is no longer available on Apple Watch units sold by Apple in the United States beginning January 18, 2024. These are indicated with part numbers ending in LW/A.

The Apple Watch Series 10 continues to start at $399 for a 42mm aluminum GPS-only model; 46mm models are $30 more, and cellular connectivity adds $100. It’s available in silver, rose gold, and jet black. Pricing for the titanium models starts at $699 for a 42mm model and includes cellular connectivity; the 46mm models are $50 more. Colors include natural, gold, and slate. Rubber and some textile bands are included at no extra cost; other textile and all stainless steel bands cost $50 to $300 more. Pricing remains unchanged for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which costs $799 with your choice of a new Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, or Ocean Band; the new Titanium Milanese Loop band adds $100. The Apple Watch SE price also remains unchanged at $249, with cellular connectivity adding $50.

You can pre-order now, with availability on 20 September 2024.

Upgrade Decisions

As is often the case with new models of the Apple Watch, I can’t muster much enthusiasm for upgrading to an Apple Watch Series 10 from an older but fully functional Apple Watch. The main reason to upgrade would be for the sleep apnea notifications if you didn’t already have an Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2. I could also imagine some people wanting to listen to podcasts while walking without using AirPods. The thinner, lighter size and larger, brighter display will undoubtedly be welcome but not game-changing.

However, if you’re purchasing an Apple Watch for the first time, or if you want to replace an ancient model or one whose battery can’t make it through the day, you won’t go wrong with the Apple Watch Series 10. The main question, besides price, is if you’re outdoorsy enough and have a large enough wrist to justify the beefy Apple Watch Ultra 2. Don’t forget that Apple still sells the second-generation Apple Watch SE, which lacks many of the advanced capabilities of the Series 10 but is $150 less expensive. If you’re unsure which model is for you, Apple’s comparison page can help.

Where are you when it comes to purchasing a new Apple Watch?