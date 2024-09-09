iPhone 16 Models Add Camera Control, Prep for Apple Intelligence

Share Email



At its Glowtime event on 9 September 2024, Apple unveiled the new iPhone 16 lineup, keeping the base models at their traditional screen sizes, with the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 and 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus. However, Apple increased screen sizes on the Pro side, giving us the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max in exchange for 2 millimeters more height. New cases will be required anyway since all four iPhone 16 models gain the innovative Camera Control that allows photographers to manage the Camera app in various ways with clicks, light presses, and touch interactions. The entire iPhone 16 lineup will be able to take advantage of Apple Intelligence once iOS 18.1 ships next month.

The third-generation iPhone SE, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 continue to provide lower-cost options for those for whom the $799 or $999 starting prices of the iPhone 16 models are too high.

You can pre-order all the new iPhone 16 models at 5 AM Pacific on Friday, 13 September 2024, and they’ll be available a week later on 20 September 2024.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

While Apple reserves the deepest technical improvements for the Pro line, the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models feel like a better deal than ever before. Notable changes include the following:

A18 chip: Apple is plugging Apple Intelligence hard, which is only a little awkward given that its features won’t start to be available until October 2024 with the release of iOS 18.1 (see “Examining Apple Intelligence,” 17 June 2024). Nevertheless, Apple’s new A18 chip gives the base iPhone 16 models access to Apple Intelligence features, which were previously advertised as limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models with the A17 Pro chip.

Camera Control: This new multifunction button below the side button offers flexible control of the Camera app. Click it to open the Camera app; click again to take a photo or click and hold to record a video. It's set flush with the surface and can detect the difference between a click and a light press. A single light press displays a cleaner preview and displays an overlay with access to common camera functions that you choose among by sliding your finger along the Camera Control; two light presses display yet more controls. Developers will also be able to leverage the Camera Control for specific actions in their apps, and later this year, Apple Intelligence will enable it to identify and tell you about objects in the viewfinder. The Camera Control feels significantly more focused (sorry) than the Action button.

Messages via satellite and Emergency SOS Live Video: These features come to all the iPhone models that support satellite communications—everything from the iPhone 14 on—but they're sufficiently impressive that I can't help but include them here. With Messages via satellite, you'll be able to carry on text chats even when there's no cellular service, and Emergency SOS Live Video lets you share live video with participating 911 dispatchers. Pure magic. These features are free for 2 years from the time of activation.



The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine in 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage capacities, starting at $799 and $899, respectively.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Every year, it seems like the Pro models of the iPhone offer ever more rarified features for the so-called “creative” professionals. For many of us not in that category, the Pro models have just been the best iPhones with the latest technology, but this year, the split between the base and Pro models is less evident for those who don’t need the ultimate in smartphone photo, video, and audio capabilities. All four models now have the Action button and Camera Control, and all four will support Apple Intelligence. So what sets the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max apart?

A18 Pro chip: Unlike last year, when the iPhone 15 was relegated to an older chip, Apple gave both the base and Pro models a new chip. However, the Pro models get the A18 Pro, which promises faster Apple Intelligence processing and 15–20% faster processing across the board. It’s impossible to know how noticeable the Apple Intelligence speedup will be.

Better cameras: Pro photographers will like zero shutter lag when shooting 48-megapixel ProRAW photos. The rest of us may opt for photo options that aren't quite so large. More of a jump is the 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera for better macro photography, and the iPhone 16 Pro gets the 12-megapixel 5x Telephoto camera thanks to the tetraprism design that Apple restricted to the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year. As with the base models, the Pro models can take spatial photos and videos that can be viewed on the Vision Pro.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in four finishes: black titanium, white titanium, natural titanium, and a new desert titanium that looks bronze. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 for 128 GB, with 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB storage options. The iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1199 for 256 GB, with 512 GB and 1 TB storage options.

Upgrade Decisions

Last year, I thought the iPhone 15 was a more compelling upgrade than the iPhone 15 Pro for most people, and I think that’s even more true this year. The main reason to choose the iPhone 16 Pro over the iPhone 16 continues to be the better cameras. Professionals won’t blink at buying a Pro model, but those of us who just appreciate better photos will have to think hard about whether the higher price is worth a relatively more minor feature gap.

The open question is if Apple Intelligence will be sufficiently compelling to encourage upgrades from older iPhones, given that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will support it. If you’re on the fence, I encourage you to wait until at least October, when Apple Intelligence features will start to become broadly available. Since Apple says it will roll out Apple Intelligence features over the next year, you may be able to stick with your current iPhone until something like a less stupid Siri becomes available. (We’re still waiting to hear from Apple whether Siri on the HomePod will gain any Apple Intelligence capabilities, perhaps via Private Cloud Compute.)

I have an iPhone 15 Pro whose wireless connectivity (and thus battery life) has been weak, but having it checked out at an Apple Store revealed no issues. I’ll gladly trade it in, though I’m having trouble deciding between the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro. I usually opt for the Pro model for the better cameras, but I’m not wild about it being 2 millimeters taller (the width of a US nickel) and 12 grams (the weight of two nickels) heavier, plus $200 more expensive. I’ll have to decide before pre-orders open on Friday morning.

Where do you come down on the upgrade decision?