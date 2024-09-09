iPhone 16 Models Add Camera Control, Prep for Apple Intelligence
At its Glowtime event on 9 September 2024, Apple unveiled the new iPhone 16 lineup, keeping the base models at their traditional screen sizes, with the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 and 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus. However, Apple increased screen sizes on the Pro side, giving us the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max in exchange for 2 millimeters more height. New cases will be required anyway since all four iPhone 16 models gain the innovative Camera Control that allows photographers to manage the Camera app in various ways with clicks, light presses, and touch interactions. The entire iPhone 16 lineup will be able to take advantage of Apple Intelligence once iOS 18.1 ships next month.
The third-generation iPhone SE, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 continue to provide lower-cost options for those for whom the $799 or $999 starting prices of the iPhone 16 models are too high.
You can pre-order all the new iPhone 16 models at 5 AM Pacific on Friday, 13 September 2024, and they’ll be available a week later on 20 September 2024.
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus
While Apple reserves the deepest technical improvements for the Pro line, the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models feel like a better deal than ever before. Notable changes include the following:
- A18 chip: Apple is plugging Apple Intelligence hard, which is only a little awkward given that its features won’t start to be available until October 2024 with the release of iOS 18.1 (see “Examining Apple Intelligence,” 17 June 2024). Nevertheless, Apple’s new A18 chip gives the base iPhone 16 models access to Apple Intelligence features, which were previously advertised as limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models with the A17 Pro chip.
- Action button: Introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro models last year, the Action button replaces the Ring/Silent switch with a button whose function you can configure. Although I was bullish about it then, I’ve had trouble training myself to remember it (see “Do You Use It? iPhone 15 Pro Action Button,” 9 September 2024), and it doesn’t seem to have taken iPhone 15 Pro users by storm.
- Camera Control: This new multifunction button below the side button offers flexible control of the Camera app. Click it to open the Camera app; click again to take a photo or click and hold to record a video. It’s set flush with the surface and can detect the difference between a click and a light press. A single light press displays a cleaner preview and displays an overlay with access to common camera functions that you choose among by sliding your finger along the Camera Control; two light presses display yet more controls. Developers will also be able to leverage the Camera Control for specific actions in their apps, and later this year, Apple Intelligence will enable it to identify and tell you about objects in the viewfinder. The Camera Control feels significantly more focused (sorry) than the Action button.
- 48-megapixel Fusion camera: Although Apple gave the iPhone 16’s camera a new name, it sounds similar to the iPhone 15’s 48-megapixel main camera. The main difference is that the 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera is now advertised as enabling macro photography. Video can now be captured with spatial audio, wind noise can be reduced automatically, and the new Audio Mix feature lets users adjust the sound of a video after capture. Spatial photos and videos are now standard for providing content to the Vision Pro.
- Messages via satellite and Emergency SOS Live Video: These features come to all the iPhone models that support satellite communications—everything from the iPhone 14 on—but they’re sufficiently impressive that I can’t help but include them here. With Messages via satellite, you’ll be able to carry on text chats even when there’s no cellular service, and Emergency SOS Live Video lets you share live video with participating 911 dispatchers. Pure magic. These features are free for 2 years from the time of activation.
- Longer battery life: Apple re-engineered the internals of the iPhone 16 to allow for a larger battery that improves battery life over the iPhone 15 by an hour or two on Apple’s estimates. There’s no telling how that will play out in the real world; suffice it to say that it should be better than before.
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine in 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage capacities, starting at $799 and $899, respectively.
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max
Every year, it seems like the Pro models of the iPhone offer ever more rarified features for the so-called “creative” professionals. For many of us not in that category, the Pro models have just been the best iPhones with the latest technology, but this year, the split between the base and Pro models is less evident for those who don’t need the ultimate in smartphone photo, video, and audio capabilities. All four models now have the Action button and Camera Control, and all four will support Apple Intelligence. So what sets the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max apart?
- A18 Pro chip: Unlike last year, when the iPhone 15 was relegated to an older chip, Apple gave both the base and Pro models a new chip. However, the Pro models get the A18 Pro, which promises faster Apple Intelligence processing and 15–20% faster processing across the board. It’s impossible to know how noticeable the Apple Intelligence speedup will be.
- Larger screens: If you’re interested in the maximum screen real estate, the iPhone 16 Pro’s 6.3-inch screen and iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 6.9-inch screen will deliver more pixels. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro Max resolution was 2796 by 1290 pixels, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is 2868 by 1320, so you gain 72 pixels high by 40 pixels wide. The gains are slightly less for the iPhone 16 Pro.
- Better cameras: Pro photographers will like zero shutter lag when shooting 48-megapixel ProRAW photos. The rest of us may opt for photo options that aren’t quite so large. More of a jump is the 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera for better macro photography, and the iPhone 16 Pro gets the 12-megapixel 5x Telephoto camera thanks to the tetraprism design that Apple restricted to the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year. As with the base models, the Pro models can take spatial photos and videos that can be viewed on the Vision Pro.
- Better video: Working videographers may appreciate the 48-megapixel Fusion camera’s 4K video recording at up to 120 frames per second in Dolby Vision in Video or Slo-Mo mode, allowing them to adjust the speed afterward to quarter-speed, half-speed, or a fifth-speed option that corresponds to 24 fps. A new image signal processor in the A18 Pro enables frame-by-frame cinema-quality color grading for 4K120 fps in Dolby Vision. Apple also says the iPhone 16 Pro models have “four new studio-quality mics that preserve true-to-life recorded sounds.”
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in four finishes: black titanium, white titanium, natural titanium, and a new desert titanium that looks bronze. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 for 128 GB, with 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB storage options. The iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1199 for 256 GB, with 512 GB and 1 TB storage options.
Upgrade Decisions
Last year, I thought the iPhone 15 was a more compelling upgrade than the iPhone 15 Pro for most people, and I think that’s even more true this year. The main reason to choose the iPhone 16 Pro over the iPhone 16 continues to be the better cameras. Professionals won’t blink at buying a Pro model, but those of us who just appreciate better photos will have to think hard about whether the higher price is worth a relatively more minor feature gap.
The open question is if Apple Intelligence will be sufficiently compelling to encourage upgrades from older iPhones, given that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will support it. If you’re on the fence, I encourage you to wait until at least October, when Apple Intelligence features will start to become broadly available. Since Apple says it will roll out Apple Intelligence features over the next year, you may be able to stick with your current iPhone until something like a less stupid Siri becomes available. (We’re still waiting to hear from Apple whether Siri on the HomePod will gain any Apple Intelligence capabilities, perhaps via Private Cloud Compute.)
I have an iPhone 15 Pro whose wireless connectivity (and thus battery life) has been weak, but having it checked out at an Apple Store revealed no issues. I’ll gladly trade it in, though I’m having trouble deciding between the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro. I usually opt for the Pro model for the better cameras, but I’m not wild about it being 2 millimeters taller (the width of a US nickel) and 12 grams (the weight of two nickels) heavier, plus $200 more expensive. I’ll have to decide before pre-orders open on Friday morning.
Where do you come down on the upgrade decision?
I have no urge to update my 15. I’m definitely in the non-Pro camp because even the regular 15 is already too big and too heavy IMHO (the mini hit the spot for me). And since I’m neither a professional photographer nor a picture taking addict, I fail to see any other benefit from spending an extra $200 over what is already a hella expensive phone. That said, I’m sure the current 16 will be a nice upgrade for anybody coming from a 12 or older.
The great stuff: extra battery life & new colors.
The not so great stuff: the added weight on the Pros is a bummer. Now, in spite of Ti over SS, they’re back to the brick weight of the 14 Pros.
The whole event today IMHO was kind of a snooze fest. These pre-fabricated canned videos in fake Bay Area surroundings have more than run their course in my book. But more to the point, when Apple touts a new button as being a major “feature” after their last new button already failed to find any really novel use, you have to wonder what the heck they’re thinking over there. Do they really have such trouble seeing where actual improvement opportunities lie? I’d rattle down 6 off the top of my head right here and I’m sure the rest of the crowd on this board would have at least a dozen more. There’s a sense of entitled complacency over at HQ that is getting harder to ignore.
Finally, on a somewhat related note, sticking with USB2 for wired data transfer on the 16 is an outright insult. It’s one giant **** finger to all those who spend $800 on an iPhone over the plethora of cheaper Androids out there. The irony with this iPhone 16 is that 16 is exactly the number of years since the USB3 standard was introduced, a standard Apple still cannot see itself able to adopt without charging $1k on a phone. Apparently, it’s hard being that courageous.
My iPhone 12 is working just fine so no valid reason to replace it. However, I still have a Series 5 watch that is also working just fine but wonder if the iPhone 16 would still work with it.
I have a 14 Pro, nothing really compelling here. Like with my Series 6 watch I think I’ll just wait another year to upgrade my phone.
The one thing I’d like to see is the expansion of satellite messaging. If getting that in Australia required a new phone I’d buy one (but I very much doubt a new phone is the reason it’s not here)
Except for a couple of exceptions, I’ve been an “upgrade every four years” person. I currently have a 13 Pro and it works fine and I like it a lot. So I’m waiting for the iPhone 17 Pro to come out - barring something revolutionary.
I read this at another site, which I thought was amusing:
I am also do not like to update my iPhone too often, but as a photographer who appreciates my iPhone 15 Pro, I really love the new Camera Control in a simple slider/button. Can’t wait to see it evolve and what it is by the time I phone-refresh.
But I hope they don’t see this as a chance to add even more buttons and controls, I think with this addition, they are maxed for each side of the phone.
Don’t need Google for that. iOS, iPadOS and macOS all have Visual Lookup:
The macOS article is about Photos, but Visual Lookup also works in Preview and in Quick Look. And in iOS it works in the Files app.
True. I have used that to identify some plants. It says my dog is a husky though. But to be honest, nobody knows what he is.
I’m definitely in the upgrade zone with my 11 pro. The 1500 for the 512 Pro and 220 AppleCare price are giving me pause.
Pro photographers do use their iPhones, I used one in a book last year alongside my Fuji GFX images. It was simply the camera I had with me. But that doesn’t mean we like to. The internal Apple processing of the images are at once both impressive and overworked, it’s still a tiny lens and sensor. But it’s the camera we have with us, my GFX barely fits in a bag let alone a pocket.
There’s a lot of premium compact cameras that you can slip into a pocket with real glass and large sensors that cost less than the Pro, take better pictures too. What’s most impressive about the Pro over them is the “image pipeline” as Apple define it, all of the sensors, lidar, GPS, computing power, facial recognition, HDR, the full gamut of image processing, color optimisation, frame selection etc. all of that. It’s very consistent and impressive, useful in short. That combined with the immediacy of having it with you, when a moment occurs. So it’s partially our habits which define its worth.
But generally pros use the Pro for pro work only when they have to.
It’s a no from me. I am very happy with my 15 Pro, and these new features don’t seem very compelling to me. Also I don’t welcome the increase in size and weight of the 16 Pro, however slight.
When it comes to the iPhone, I am still rocking an older model (11 Pro Max), fully up-to-date on the OS. Original battery life is at 84%, which I believe is very good for the age of this phone. Overall, I am becoming less enamored with having everything in an all-in-one device. I am back listening to music on an iPod Classic (gasp!) and using a dedicated camera for taking photos. I am not alone in this camp. My primary concern right now is exactly how bad the Photos app is on both the iPhone and the Mac. I store my Olympus camera photos on both devices and the synching between iPhone and Mac is really horrible. I get not only duplicates, but now triplicates and more of my photos. This has been going on for some time - and even though there is a duplicate removal feature on the Mac, it does not do what it should. With thousands of photos stored, doing this duplicate removal manually is pretty much out of the question. The funny thing is, Google Photos (which I use for backup) is smart enough to not duplicate anything synched to it!! No matter if Photos is “totally redesigned” on the new iPhone 16, it also needs to be redone on the Mac as well.
I plan to keep my iPhone 13 Pro Max. It does what I want it to do just fine. The Apple Intelligence doesn’t appeal to me. I use ChatGPT Plus all the time, and I’m happy with that.
I upgraded last year to an iPhone 15 Pro mostly for the “Always On” feature, thinking I’d be able to see time and widgets from across the room. To my chagrin, “Always On” isnt always on—either in upright or Stand By mode—apparently to save battery life (what, I ask you, is the point of having longer battery life if you can’t use it?).
So if anyone is contemplating upgrading to iPhone 16 Pro for “Always On”—Don’t.
The new iPhones look great, especially the base model. Making sure everything could do AI meant that the basic iPhone is really good value for money – upgraded RAM and excellent processor. They gave it both of the new buttons (which look really useful) and (unlike the Pro) actual colors! And good ones! I’m definitely thinking about trading in my 13 Pro for a base iPhone. I’m not a good enough photographer to take advantage of the better cameras, and that’s the main difference.
Probably the purple one, though the pink is nice as well.
