Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 34 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Adam Engst No comments

LittleBITS: Main TidBITS Server Moving This Week

In “LittleBITS: Be Aware of TidBITS Server Changes” (7 June 2024), I warned that we would be moving our websites from Arcustech to Cloudways. Although we moved the TidBITS Content Network site and the Dutch and Japanese translation sites quickly and without drama, the main TidBITS site has taken longer. (TidBITS Talk is separate since its Discourse installation was already hosted at DigitalOcean.)

The schedule now calls for our developer to move the main site at night on Tuesday, 17 September 2024, so I will be looking for and hopefully fixing problems on Wednesday morning. If you notice any hiccups, please report them on TidBITS Talk, where I’ll also post updates about known and fixed issues.

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About LittleBITS: Main TidBITS Server Moving This Week

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum