LittleBITS: Main TidBITS Server Moving This Week

In “LittleBITS: Be Aware of TidBITS Server Changes” (7 June 2024), I warned that we would be moving our websites from Arcustech to Cloudways. Although we moved the TidBITS Content Network site and the Dutch and Japanese translation sites quickly and without drama, the main TidBITS site has taken longer. (TidBITS Talk is separate since its Discourse installation was already hosted at DigitalOcean.)

The schedule now calls for our developer to move the main site at night on Tuesday, 17 September 2024, so I will be looking for and hopefully fixing problems on Wednesday morning. If you notice any hiccups, please report them on TidBITS Talk, where I’ll also post updates about known and fixed issues.