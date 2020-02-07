Share Facebook

AgileBits has issued 1Password 7.4.2, adding support for filling in and saving logins, credit cards, and identities in Microsoft’s Edge Web browser, as well as support for Fantastical and its associated flexibits.com accounts (see “Fantastical 3.0,” 30 January 2020). The password manager also now unlocks faster for those with 1Password accounts, improves the experience when changing the Master Password for teams, includes the account and vault names in exported vault files, resolves an issue where the 1Password mini window width could not be reduced, fixes a bug where invalid items held up sync, ensures Watchtower checks password items if they have a compromised URL, and prevents a situation where items could be imported locally without permission. ($64.99 standalone app from AgileBits or the Mac App Store or a $2.99- or $4.99-per-month subscription (TidBITS members receive 6 months free), free update, 50.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)