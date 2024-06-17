Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

1Password 8.10.34

AgileBits has issued 1Password 8.10.34, enabling you to generate recovery codes for family accounts directly in the app. The password manager displays tailored device enrollment instructions depending on the last device you used for SSO authentication, fixes an issue with 1Password file import that caused duplicate alerts to appear if you tried to import without permission to create vaults, fixes a bug that caused credit card numbers that included letters to display inconsistently, addresses a problem with importing shared folders from LastPass, and fixes a bug that caused the app icon to remain in the Dock after restarting. ($35.88 annual subscription from 1PasswordTidBITS members setting up new accounts receive 6 months free, free update, 4.8 MB installer download, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About 1Password 8.10.34

