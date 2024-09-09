Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher 2.5.5

Serif has updated Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher to version 2.5.5 with various bug fixes. The release improves reliability and error detection while saving a file, resolves a crash that could occur when inserting a Word document with hyperlinks in footnotes and endnotes, fixes another crash after hitting 100% preview generation in the Publisher Export Dialog with Area set to All Pages/Spreads, ensures the Section Manager always reflects the contents of the currently viewed document, ensures that fill colors and stroke weights update in real-time in the Text Style Editor, and fixes a bug that caused field input values to break after setting points to zero decimal places. Additionally, Serif is now offering the Affinity software suite to qualifying education and nonprofit users for free. (Affinity Designer, $69.99 new; Affinity Photo, $69.99; Affinity Publisher, $69.99; all three are available separately or together for $164.99 from Serif and are also available individually from the Mac App Store; free updates, various sizes, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

