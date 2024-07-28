Airfoil 5.12.2, Audio Hijack 4.4.3, Fission 2.8.6, and Piezo 1.9.3

Share Email



Rogue Amoeba has updated four of its audio utilities to provide initial compatibility with macOS 15 Sequoia—Airfoil 5.12.2 (wireless audio broadcasting), Audio Hijack 4.4.3 (full-featured audio recording), Fission 2.8.6 (audio editor), and Piezo 1.9.3 (simple audio recording). Airfoil and Audio Hijack bring back the Text to Speech special source for capturing speech audio from applications that do not directly play generated speech and improve the Siri special source to include sound effects in macOS 14 Sonoma correctly.

Airfoil 5.12.2 improves the capture of audio played to secondary devices by VoIP applications, while Audio Hijack makes several accessibility improvements for VoiceOver users, including enhancements to the Parametric EQ block and corrections to readings of the Application block. Fission 2.8.6 improves the creation of Chapterized MP3s for broader compatibility with assorted podcast platforms and fixes a bug that prevented waveforms from correctly displaying on Sequoia. (Airfoil, $35, 33.3 MB, release notes; Audio Hijack, $64, 31.2 MB, release notes; Fission, $35, 15 MB, release notes; Piezo, $25, 18.6 MB, release notes; all have a 20% discount for TidBITS members, are free updates, and require macOS 14.4+)