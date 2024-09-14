Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Airfoil 5.12.3, Audio Hijack 4.4.4, and Piezo 1.9.4

Rogue Amoeba has updated three of its audio utilities to provide full support for macOS 15 Sequoia—Airfoil 5.12.3 (wireless audio broadcasting), Audio Hijack 4.4.4 (full-featured audio recording), and Piezo 1.9.4 (simple audio recording). All three also address a rare crash that occurred when using devices with mismatched sample rates, and audio will now mute as expected when running alongside the latest versions of Rogue Amoeba’s SoundSource (which will be getting a major overhaul soon). (Airfoil, $35, 33.4 MB, release notes; Audio Hijack, $64, 31.3 MB, release notes; Piezo, $25, 18.7 MB, release notes; all have a 20% discount for TidBITS members, are free updates, and require macOS 14.4+)

Comments About Airfoil 5.12.3, Audio Hijack 4.4.4, and Piezo 1.9.4

