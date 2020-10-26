Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.9.2, updating the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.2 with many backend enhancements and full support for Catalyst apps (see “How Catalyst and SwiftUI will Change App Development,” 13 June 2019). The wireless audio broadcasting app also updates the Effects window to be standardized with other Rogue Amoeba apps (i.e., double-clicking a slider’s readout will reset the slider to its default position), addresses a crash that could occur when no audio devices were present, and now requires macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later. Rogue Amoeba also notes that Airfoil is not yet compatible with macOS 11.0 Big Sur, but says an additional release with Big Sur support will be forthcoming in the “very near future.” ($29 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 19.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)